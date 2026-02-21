Trump Fires Back With New 10% Global Tariff on Imports After Shocking Supreme Court Ruling

On Friday, President Donald Trump reacted angrily after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled 6–3 against his administration in the Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump case.

It is important to note that it is a major case tied to his use of emergency powers to impose tariffs. Indeed, the fresh update has marked a crucial setback for Trump’s trade agenda.

In its ruling, the Court stated that the president had exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

It is the statute that his administration relied on to justify sweeping tariffs on imports. Lower courts had previously blocked the measures, arguing that IEEPA does not grant unlimited power to set trade policy without clear congressional approval.

As per The Irish Star, Trump was not present in the courtroom at the time of the ruling. He was allegedly at the White House meeting with U.S. governors and was informed about the decision through his aides.

According to observers, the president appeared visibly frustrated during a press appearance that took place two hours later.

Oh wow, the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s tarrifs? I wonder what Andrew Jackson would say about this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wie9q75JEe — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) February 20, 2026

Body language expert Judi James said Trump’s demeanour exhibited restrained anger. “This Supreme Court decision appears to have triggered a very familiar and recognizable body language state from Trump,”

James told The Irish Star. “His top lip has tightened here to signal that defiance, while his one shoulder shrugs suggest a desire to diminish the idea of any opposition or any weakness from himself.”

She added that the president’s gestures, like emphatic finger-pointing and interrupting reporters, reflected a combative stance. She described it, saying, “In many ways, this is peak Trump in terms of his performance as though the call to arms has given him something to rebel against.”

“I can destroy the trade, I can destroy the country” Donald Trump on tarrifs as a weapon. He’s only saying put loud whats been said in private for decades. pic.twitter.com/oWWPEKvagg — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) February 20, 2026

Soon after the briefing, Trump posted a lengthy 938-word statement on Truth Social condemning the ruling. “The Supreme Court’s Ruling on TARIFFS is deeply disappointing! I am ashamed of certain Members of the Court for not having the Courage to do what is right for our Country,” he wrote.

He praised Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh, who dissented. “I would like to thank and congratulate Justices Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh for your Strength, Wisdom, and Love of our Country,” Trump said.

The president accused the majority of being influenced by politics. “Foreign Countries that have been ripping us off for years are ecstatic, and dancing in the streets — But they won’t be dancing for long!” he wrote. He also called some members of the Court “FOOLS” and “LAPDOGS.”

Legal scholars shared that the ruling reinforces limits on executive authority in trade matters. While presidents have historically used emergency powers to address economic threats, the court’s decision signals that such authority cannot replace Congress’ constitutional role in setting tariffs.

On Friday itself, Trump announced a new move. He signed an executive order imposing a global 10% tariff on imports, describing it as a “Plan B” after the Court blocked his earlier policy. “It is my Great Honor to have just signed the order,” Trump wrote online.

This time, the administration cited Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows temporary tariffs to address balance-of-payments concerns.