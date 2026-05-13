Groom Runs Over and Kills Best Man on Wedding Night — Then Breaks Down During Sentencing

A Michigan man, who killed his own groomsman and best friend on his wedding day, has been sentenced to at least 30 years in prison.

According to USA Today, 24-year-old James Shirah received the sentence on May 11 in Genesee County Circuit Court. He pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges connected to the death of his best friend, Terry Lewis Taylor Jr., 29.

The deadly incident took place on Aug. 30, 2024, after Shirah’s wedding celebration in Flint, Michigan. Prosecutors alleged that Shirah, with his wife, Savannah Collier, 23, intentionally ran over Taylor with an SUV after an argument with him at the afterparty.

Taylor was severely injured after being struck. When he was taken to the hospital, he was pronounced dead. A county prosecutor said:

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this. I’ve seen people running over other people, but not so soon after a wedding.”

After pleading no contest, Shirah was sentenced to three felony charges — second-degree murder, causing death in a hit-and-run case, and driving with a suspended license. Judge Khary Hanible sentenced him to a minimum of 30 years to a maximum of 45 years in prison.

At the time of his sentencing, Shirah got emotional and said:

“The only thing I can do for the rest of my life is express my apology and remorse … I will forever be sorry.”

🚨 Michigan man sentenced in shocking wedding night killing 🚨 A 24-year-old Michigan man broke down in court as he was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for the death of his best friend and groomsman. James Shirah was convicted of second-degree murder after authorities… pic.twitter.com/mjMYCBoCZZ — Research Techno (@RTIHOLDINGS) May 12, 2026

He accepted “full responsibility” for killing Taylor, but insisted that killing him was “not intentional.” He said:

“It was not intentional. That was my best friend… Terry was my brother.”

NEW: Michigan man starts bawling as he is sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for murdering his best friend on his wedding night. 24-year-old Michigan James Shirah killed his friend and groomsman Terry Taylor, 29, by deliberately hitting him with an SUV. Shirah and his… pic.twitter.com/QyIzyQUhD9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 12, 2026

While giving the verdict, Judge Hanible said:

“I believe that you are not a criminal. You are, however, a killer.”

An investigation revealed that Taylor got into an argument with Shirah and Collier after their wedding festivities at Flint Pizzeria and outside the house where the afterparty was being held.

According to the testimony, Shirah had been drinking throughout his wedding day. After the argument, he left Taylor alone for a minute before returning and hitting him.

Taylor is survived by his fiancée and four children.

Collier also pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the crime. She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26. As of May 12, she was free on a $4,000 bond.