Couple Kept 3 Children Locked Inside Home for Nearly 4 Years Over COVID Fears — Denied Them TV, Games, and Fresh Air

A U.S.-German couple kept their three young children locked inside their home for nearly four years because of alleged fears of COVID-19. The couple has now been sentenced to prison.

The disturbing case unfolded in Oviedo, Spain, and drew widespread attention online after authorities described their residence as “a house of horrors.”

Christian Steffen, 54, and Melissa Ann Steffen, 49, are both German citizens, and Melissa Ann also has American citizenship.

Authorities stated that the children — a 10-year-old and 8-year-old twins — had been confined inside the family home since late 2021. Apparently, the couple developed a fear of COVID-19 and the outside world after the final wave of the pandemic.

Parents of three children rescued from four-year 'lockdown' in Spanish villa jailed. A German man and his American wife are sentenced in Oviedo for psychological violence after keeping their children isolated from the world since the Covid pandemic. pic.twitter.com/np6yQo6DqN — SUR in English (@SUR_English) May 11, 2026

They were arrested and charged with domestic violence with habitual psychological abuse, child abandonment, and illegal detention.

According to People, the couple was sentenced on May 11 by the Provincial Court of Asturias. Reportedly, the couple received two years and 10 months in prison in total. Out of this, the sentence for a domestic violence offense is two years and four months and for child abandonment is four months.

They were acquitted of illegal detention charges after their defense argued that it wasn’t illegal detention, but “voluntary isolation” that stemmed from their “fears” after they contracted COVID-19.

Reportedly, prosecutors have requested 25 years of prison time for each parent on account of how serious all three charges were.

However, the parents are instead prevented from “exercising parental rights” on their children for three years and four months. They are also barred from communicating with them and will have to pay them €30,000 (over $35,000) each.

This comes after the children were found in miserable condition. When they were rescued, all of them had motor difficulties, were severely constipated due to prolonged use of diapers, suffered skin irritations, and walked hunched over and bowed.

View this post on Instagram

They were sleeping in cribs and had “no television, no electronic device,” or games, reports The Sun. According to a source:

“Bags and bags of garbage were piling up at the bottom of the stairs…”

“They had no television, no electronic devices for the children, hardly any games, not even shoes in their size; the shoes the children had were the size they wore four years ago, when they arrived.”

One particularly haunting detail, which left even investigators feeling bad for the kids, was the way they reacted when they were let out. Police stated that they were “touching the grass, breathing as if they had never done so before in their lives, they saw a snail and were completely fascinated.”

The children are now under the care of protective services and are receiving treatment from psychologists.

The parents were arrested, and the children were freed after a neighbor filed a complaint about the children not attending school. Neighbors told the police they hadn’t seen the family since late 2021. Nothing looked suspicious at first. However, police observed that Christian left home only to collect mail and pick up groceries, including “a striking amount of nappies.”