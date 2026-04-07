Politics

Trump Sends Vance’s Call to Voicemail in “Very Embarrassing” Hungary Moment

Published on: April 7, 2026 at 8:44 PM ET

JD Vance’s Hungary rally stunt backfires after Trump call goes to voicemail. Luckily, Trump picks up on second try and charms the crowd.

Tracey Ashlee
Written By Tracey Ashlee
News Writer
United States President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance
JD Vance and Trump enjoyed a good phone in front of Hungary crowd after awkward start.(Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

Vice President JD Vance attempted to live call President Donald Trump during a rally in Budapest. However, things took a turn for the worse when the call went to voicemail in an embarrassing moment for Vance in front of the Hungarian crowd. And while Vance’s ego may have initially taken a bit of a knock, the crowd wasn’t having it and supported him as he tried to call the president again

The incident took place when Vance addressed a large crowd that came out to support the current Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is one of Trump’s allies. Wanting to energize the audience, Vance stated, “Before I start my remarks, I actually have a special guest that asked that I give him a phone call, and we’ll see. Let’s hope he actually answers. Or this is going to be very embarrassing.”

And it was very embarrassing because the call went straight to voicemail. He got an automated message, stating that the voicemail box had not been set up yet. Not one to give up, Vance tried one more time.

This time, however, he got through. and Trump answered the call. The crowd went wild and were applauding as Vance talked while the president asked for a second. Vance said, “Mr. President, you are on with about 5,000 Hungarian patriots, and I think they love you even more than they love Victor Orbán.”

Trump sounded pleased on the call, but reacted modestly to Vance’s comment. “Well, I can’t believe that,” he replied. ” I can’t believe that because I love Hungary and I love that Victor.”

He went on to sing Orbán’s praises and told the crowd about how he perceives him. “I’ll tell you, he’s a fantastic man. We’ve had a tremendous relationship. And he does a job.” Trump went on to remind the crowd what their prime minister has done for Hungary.

“Remember this, he didn’t allow people to storm your country and invade your country like other people have and ruin their countries, frankly. He’s kept your country good. He’s kept Hungarian people in your country and he’s done a fantastic job,” Trump told the crowd via loudspeaker.

 

And if the Hungarian people still didn’t understand the point the POTUS was making, he drove it home. “And let me tell you, I like him a lot, but if I didn’t think he did a good job, I wouldn’t be making a call like this. But boy, that sounds like a big crowd, and that sounds like my kind of people,” he stated.

Even though Trump eventually did take the call, it didn’t stop the Internet from making fun of Vance’s awkward moment. The Vice President has a documented history of misspeaking in public including speaking about his wife’s faith

Nevertheless, Trump sending Vance to voicemail is now the latest of the public gaffes that he has endured. Love him or hate him, there’s never a dull moment with the Vice President around.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *