Trump Sends Vance’s Call to Voicemail in “Very Embarrassing” Hungary Moment

Vice President JD Vance attempted to live call President Donald Trump during a rally in Budapest. However, things took a turn for the worse when the call went to voicemail in an embarrassing moment for Vance in front of the Hungarian crowd. And while Vance’s ego may have initially taken a bit of a knock, the crowd wasn’t having it and supported him as he tried to call the president again

The incident took place when Vance addressed a large crowd that came out to support the current Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is one of Trump’s allies. Wanting to energize the audience, Vance stated, “Before I start my remarks, I actually have a special guest that asked that I give him a phone call, and we’ll see. Let’s hope he actually answers. Or this is going to be very embarrassing.”

And it was very embarrassing because the call went straight to voicemail. He got an automated message, stating that the voicemail box had not been set up yet. Not one to give up, Vance tried one more time.

Vance: I have a special guest. Let’s hope he actually answers or this will be very embarrassing. Phone: I’m sorry, the person you’re trying to reach has a voicemail box that has not been set up yet pic.twitter.com/tepE8jbhvT — Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2026

This time, however, he got through. and Trump answered the call. The crowd went wild and were applauding as Vance talked while the president asked for a second. Vance said, “Mr. President, you are on with about 5,000 Hungarian patriots, and I think they love you even more than they love Victor Orbán.”

Trump sounded pleased on the call, but reacted modestly to Vance’s comment. “Well, I can’t believe that,” he replied. ” I can’t believe that because I love Hungary and I love that Victor.”

He went on to sing Orbán’s praises and told the crowd about how he perceives him. “I’ll tell you, he’s a fantastic man. We’ve had a tremendous relationship. And he does a job.” Trump went on to remind the crowd what their prime minister has done for Hungary.

“Remember this, he didn’t allow people to storm your country and invade your country like other people have and ruin their countries, frankly. He’s kept your country good. He’s kept Hungarian people in your country and he’s done a fantastic job,” Trump told the crowd via loudspeaker.

Vance: We want you to make a decision about your future with no outside forces pressuring you or telling you what to do. I am not telling you exactly who to vote for. pic.twitter.com/QlVOQuNfmA — Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2026

And if the Hungarian people still didn’t understand the point the POTUS was making, he drove it home. “And let me tell you, I like him a lot, but if I didn’t think he did a good job, I wouldn’t be making a call like this. But boy, that sounds like a big crowd, and that sounds like my kind of people,” he stated.

Even though Trump eventually did take the call, it didn’t stop the Internet from making fun of Vance’s awkward moment. The Vice President has a documented history of misspeaking in public including speaking about his wife’s faith.

Nevertheless, Trump sending Vance to voicemail is now the latest of the public gaffes that he has endured. Love him or hate him, there’s never a dull moment with the Vice President around.