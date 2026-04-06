“Unhinged Insanity”: Users React to Donald Trump’s Threat Against Iran

President Donald Trump’s recent post on Truth Social has gained significant traction since its publication. The post, shared on X, triggered a wave of reactions, including his threat against Iran’s opening of the Strait of Hormuz. CNN also discussed the post, inviting viewers to share their responses.

Trump warned that Tuesday, April 7, 2026, would mark what he called ‘Bridge Day’ and ‘Power Plant Day.’ These are not recognized observances, but hint at major damage to Iran’s energy sources.

Trump strongly urged Iran to act fast and open the Strait of Hormuz using explicit language, expressing frustration with it still being shut. After threatening them with explicit language, he said, “You’ll be living in Hell.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews_au)

The internet had an array of reactions to his Truth Social post reportedly threatening Iran. An internet pundit stated, “If this is real, it’s insane. If it’s fake, it’s even more dangerous. Either way, it’s a serious problem.”

Another internet pundit said, “Threatening this regime with bombing and destroying the country won’t work…” One more agreed, saying, “Targeting civilian infrastructure is not only unlawful, it’s ineffective.” Someone pleaded, saying, “Please do not damage the structures of the country of Iran; otherwise, people would be devastated.”

A netizen claimed, “This isn’t leadership, this is chaos.” Another said, “Trump is trapped because of picking up the wrong fight.” Similarly, many scrutinized Trump’s recent Truth Social post, after it was reshared on X.

It wasn’t just netizens who criticized Trump’s remarks. CNN host Jake Tapper also discussed the post during a segment. He even advised children who might be watching the news at the time to avoid it because there was “impolite language.”

Popular political commentator Aaron Rupar shared a clip from the show and highlighted Tapper’s commentary on X. In response, many users said that Trump allegedly sounded like a “drunk uncle.”

One netizen ridiculed, saying, “The leader of the free world sounding like some drunk uncle yelling at the TV.” A second one replied, saying, “It’s an accurate depiction…” A third one also chimed in, saying, “Like? HE IS a drunk uncle yelling at the TV.”

Someone mentioned, “It doesn’t project strength; it broadcasts instability to the entire world.” A fifth one joked, saying, “Are there any adults left in the room?” Another said, “Unhinged insanity.”

News anchors have to warn parents to shield their children from the news because the president they’re supposed to look up to is using foul language they’re not supposed to hear. Awesome timeline folks. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 5, 2026

Trump’s viral post on Truth Social flooded the internet, with many resharing it and sharing their thoughts on the matter. Trump has been consistently sharing posts similar to these on his social media accounts since the conflict with Iran began.

There has been no official confirmation of any military strike against Iran by the White House or other U.S. Military officials. It remains unclear whether Trump was serious about potential infrastructure attacks.