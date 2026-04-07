Donald Trump publicly criticized two Fox News personalities Monday night, calling out their coverage and urging that one be removed from television altogether. President Donald Trump took aim at Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream and The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov in a post on Truth Social, the New York Post reports.

He objected to Bream’s recent interview with Rep. Jake Auchincloss and wrote, “Tell Shannon Bream of FoxNews that it’s not the Save Act, it’s the Save America Act, a big difference! Also, when she insists on having lightweight Democrat Congressmen, such as Jake Auchincloss, on her not very hard-hitting show, she should correct them when they spew out Democrat propaganda and lies. She never does!”

🚨LOL! President Trump calls on Fox News to FIRE Jessica Tarlov and BLASTS Shannon Bream for going easy on Democrats: “Take Jessica Tarlov off the air… a real loser! People cannot stand watching her!”😂pic.twitter.com/8Tv5pyhLx0 — Morse Report (@MorseReport) April 7, 2026

Trump continued, contrasting his own record with Democrats, adding, “I always close deals, unlike the Dems, and did great with China in every way, also, unlike the Dems!”

He then directed a message specifically to network leadership, stating, “For Fox executives only, take Jessica Tarlov off the air. She is, from her voice, to her lies, and everything else about her, one of the worst ‘personalities’ on television, a real loser! People cannot stand watching her. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT.”

The legislation at the center of Trump’s criticism—the SAVE Act, also referred to as the SAVE America Act—is a measure the President has urged the Senate to pass, even if it requires eliminating the filibuster.

During Bream’s interview, Auchincloss argued that Trump lacked a clear strategy to end the ongoing conflict with Iran, despite the administration’s assertion that Operation Epic Fury has significantly weakened Iran’s nuclear capabilities and disrupted its proxy operations.

Last month, Donald Trump appeared by phone on The Five, though Democrat co-host Jessica Tarlov was not part of the segment.

“I watch Jessica, and I’m not a fan,” Trump said during the March 26 broadcast. “And she uses fake numbers. She’ll give, ‘Well, he’s only polling [at] 42%.’ That’s not right. Polling very high, actually. You know, polls are just like– I hate people that use fake polls because polls are just like bad journalists. You know, bad journalists, they write fake stories. Well, fake polls do damage also. But that’s the thing. I’m sure I’d like her. I’m sure she’s a lovely person.”

Monday’s remarks were not the first time Trump has gone after Tarlov or Shannon Bream. In 2024, while running for office and facing legal challenges, he accused Bream of conducting what he described as an “anti-MAGA” interview with one of his attorneys. He has also previously referred to Tarlov as a “real loser.”

What an embarrassment this man is. pic.twitter.com/NYYnuKnYmg — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 5, 2026

After Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday to “Open the F–—-’ Strait, you crazy b——s,” or face “h-ll,” Jessica Tarlov reacted sharply on X, posting, “What an embarrassment this man is.” Tarlov was notably missing from The Five during Trump’s phone interview with the panel last month, leading the president to question whether her absence was her own decision or one made by the network.

During that appearance, co-host Jesse Watters invited Trump to return, saying, “Because we really want you to sit next to Jessica. I think you’d be a good influence on her.”

Trump’s more aggressive posture toward Iran stands in contrast to former Democrat President Joe Biden, who, when previously asked about escalating threats from Tehran, responded simply, “don’t.”