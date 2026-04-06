“He Knew” — Megyn Kelly Claims Trump Was Aware of Bryon Noem Allegations

Megyn Kelly has some serious doubts about whether the President really did not know anything about Kristi Noem’s husband and his online behavior. She pointed out two reasons why Donald Trump probably did know that Bryon Noem was cross-dressing while paying to chat to women.

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, per The Huffpost, Kelly once again examined how Bryon’s activities were exposed and that it was an “open secret” within the White House. She unpacked why, if it was widely known within Washington circles, the President probably knew what was going on behind the Noem’s closed doors.

“There’s no way he didn’t [know]. If it was in the White House, he knew. Trump loves gossip,” Kelly dismissed his denial of not knowing anything. She argued that Trump’s well-documented interest in political and personal lives made it difficult to believe that he had no idea of what was going on.

The political commentator said multiple outlets had suggested that Noem’s husband’s online activities were an “open secret” within the White House. https://t.co/LOkmzUtMdp — HuffPost (@HuffPost) April 6, 2026

By saying that Trump knew about Bryon’s activities, it adds a new layer to the potential national security implications the scandal could have had. Kelly suggested that both Bryon and Kristi Noem could have been blackmailed should the information have landed in the wrong hands. After all, Noem is the ex-DHS secretary and held the head position in domestic security making her a top target.

“[Her husband] was blackmailable. He was living with the DHS chief and had a massive secret. Like, what would stop somebody?” Kelly said, highlighting the issue as more than a personal scandal about a husband concealing his preferences from his wife. Bryon Noem has denied that he ever put his wife at risk of blackmail. Kelly disagrees.

She wondered how the story got out, and explained to the audience how some people think that someone who was connected to the online chats wanted to expose or financially expose him. “There are rumors now, and some reporting even that the reason this came out, I’ve heard that it was like bitter women… who were blackmailing him for money, who weren’t getting paid, so that they came out with it.” But Kelly also had another shocking theory about how Bryon’s secret was exposed.

“‘She wanted people to know’: Megyn Kelly says Kristi Noem didn’t just know about her husband’s fetish, she may have been the one who exposed it” – We Got This Covered #SmartNews https://t.co/4tJZVZbyDv — Republicans For Better Government (@rep4bettergovt) April 6, 2026

The former Today host shared the “suspected theory” that Kristi Noem herself may have leaked the information to help shift the public’s perception of her, especially after Trump dismissed her. “But I’ve also read and heard a suspected theory that it was Kristi Noem who leaked it to engender sympathy for her because she took such a beating getting fired in part because of the Corey Lewandowski affair, allegedly, and she wanted people to know, hello, this is what I’m dealing with.”

“I was like, ‘Whoa, I understand everything,’” Kelly stated. The host added that the story changed how she initially viewed Kristi’s story, labeling her as “noble.” She had expressed sympathy for Kristi’s dilemma, saying that she “feels” for her. Kelly also noted that she now understood how Kristi had turned to Corey Lewandowski since her husband was involved in these activities.

Kelly changed her mind about the Noem scandal, and believes that they “struck a deal” because “she’s in politics. She was in the house… She needs somebody on her arm.” She suggested that both parties were able to do what they wanted but still stayed together. However, now that everything was exposed, Kristi has ” gotta act shocked.” As for Trump, he’s still keeping his distance as the story unfolds.