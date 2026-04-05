Kristi Noem’s Husband Becomes Target of SNL’s Scorching Satire

Saturday Night Live recently took a jab at Kristi Noem‘s husband, Bryon Noem, after the Daily Mail published an investigation into Bryon’s participation in online fetish forums.

In a report published on Tuesday, March 31, the outlet released multiple videos, pictures, and explicit messages featuring Bryon dressed in pink pants and oversized fake breasts, seemingly made from balloons. According to the outlet, Bryon also paid at least $25,000 to women he met in the forums via Cash App and PayPal.

Starring as Bryon on SNL‘s Weekend Update, cast member Sarah Sherman enters at the “Update” desk wearing a similar outfit to Bryon in the pictures released by the aforementioned outlet, pink pants, and oversized fake breasts made of balloons.

“It was reported that the husband of former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has been chatting with women online while wearing gigantic inflatable boobs as part of a bimbo fetish. Here to comment is Kristi Noem’s husband,” said co-anchor Michael Che.

Kristi Noem’s husband stops by the Update desk pic.twitter.com/JvJ9GgYCHO — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) April 5, 2026

As Sherman, playing Bryon, walked on stage to audience laughter and applause, she greeted everyone before telling Michael, “I dare you all. I dare you all to find one thing that’s comical about this whole situation. I dare you to make a joke about my big, beautiful balloon breasts. I dare you, Michael.”

Sarah Sherman, as Bryon continued:

“I dare you to kink-shame me on national TV about my insane clown Juggalos and tiny, teeny little pink bike shorts.”

“Yeah. Oh, be quiet! You got anything to say, Liberal New York, about a conservative man’s blobs?” she added, addressing the audience, further calling the fake breasts, “bimbo bazongas.”

Elsewhere in the skit, Bryon asked Kristi for her thoughts on his “sweater puppies.” The camera cut to Noem, portrayed by Ashley Padilla, cocking her shotgun and saying, “Did someone say puppies?”

“Oh, right. Oh, right. I wonder if the dog Kristi shot has anything to say,” said Sherman, as Bryon responded.

This part alluded to a claim in the former Homeland Security Secretary’s memoir, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward, where she described shooting her own dog.

“Cricket was a wire-haired pointer, about 14 months old,” she wrote in her book, claiming the dog had an “aggressive personality,” as per The Guardian.

In response to the Daily Mail‘s investigation into her husband, a representative for Noem told The New York Post that she is “devastated.”

Kristi Noem breaks silence on report claiming her husband cross-dresses The statement reads, “Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time.” According to The Daily Mail, Byron snapped photos of himself…

1/2 pic.twitter.com/B28lnv3WuX — ˶˃ News Reader Cat 📰🗞️NO DMs˂˶ (@typocatCAv2) March 31, 2026

“Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they asked for privacy and prayers at the time,” Noem’s representatives said.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump told the Daily Mail that he felt “badly for the family,” adding, “That’s too bad, but I just know nothing about it.”