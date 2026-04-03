Noem Faces Credibility Questions After Husband Scandal Emerges

While the rest of the country was coming to grips with Kristi Noem’s husband engaging in cross-dressing activities on the internet, the ex-Department of Homeland Security head said that she too was “devastated” and “blindsided” by the news. Except, insiders are now questioning how truthful she is being.

Kristi Noem released a press statement shortly after the news broke of her husband’s online chatting, saying, “Ms. Noem is devastated.” It continued, “The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time.” But now, a source told Rob Shuter’s substack, “That’s not how people are reading this.” They added that “there’s real skepticism” about her claim.

Interestingly, the doubt seems to stem not necessarily from the allegations themselves, but about the timeline. As an insider said, “This wasn’t something that happened overnight…Which is why people are struggling with the idea she knew nothing.”

I was blindsided by reports that Kristi Noem is a liar. @RyanGirdusky https://t.co/ymq9jZhUux pic.twitter.com/qS88Ia3cZR — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) March 31, 2026

Lydia Love, a model who alleges that Bryon Noem was one of her repeat clients, said the same thing. She, too, found it hard to believe that Kristi Noem was ignorant about her husband. She stated, “He didn’t just wake up two years ago and start talking to cam girls about wanting to be a woman.”

Love alleged that Bryon had been talking to her for approximately 18-24 months before he went silent about 6 months ago. She also stated, “There is no way in hell that she did not know.”

Rob Shuter’s source was of the same opinion. “Either she didn’t know, or she knew more than is being said publicly.” And here is why it’s important to distinguish why it’s important to establish how much, if anything, Kristi knew. As a politician, particularly in Kristi’s position as DHS chief, credibility is everything. The insider said, “When something this big surfaces, people start connecting dots.” They said that people “ask what was visible, what was ignored — and what was understood.”

They want to know that they can trust what you say, and in this case, it’s critical. “This is no longer just about the scandal,” the source revealed. “It’s about credibility.”

Megyn Kelly Reacts to Daily Mail’s Bombshell Report on Kristi Noem’s Husband Cross-Dressing Wearing Giant Breasts: “To find out this level of betrayal has happened. This speaks to somebody’s entire character… All of it is very dark and dirty and disgusting… I’m sure it’s made… pic.twitter.com/9jdgm75BAW — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) April 1, 2026

Several conservative figures raised their doubts about Kristi claiming that she didn’t know what her husband was doing behind closed doors. MAGA’s Laura Loomer questioned whether the timeline made sense. She suggested that it would have been difficult for Bryon to hide this activity over such a long period of time. After all, the couple has been married for over 30 years and have three adult children together.

Megyn Kelly also shared why she thought there was more to Kristi’s story than the statement she made. Kelly said that “if we had known this, she never would have been confirmed for [the DHS] post,” pointing to the fact that if Bryon’s behavior made her a target for blackmail and been a national security issue. It would be easier therefore to do damage control now, and to deny knowledge of it in the first place.

Kelly also seemed to suggest that retrospectively, Kristi Noem’s alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski makes sense if she knew about her husband’s going-ons. She stated, ” I feel for Kristi Noem, it puts a totally different spin on the affair she’s allegedly been having with Corey Lewandowski. Who could blame her? It feels almost noble at this point.” As the insider said to Shuter, “The official story says one thing, but not everyone is convinced.”