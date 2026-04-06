Jake Paul Sparks Backlash with ‘Blackface’ Plan After Druski’s Erika Kirk Skit

Jake Paul has sparked controversy after suggesting he may perform a ‘blackface’ skit in response to comedian Druski’s latest viral video. Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, 31, recently drew massive attention online after appearing as a white woman in a satirical skit poking fun at Erika Kirk and “how conservative women in America act.” Jake Paul appears poised with a comedic rebuttal, the Irish Star reports.

Many speculated the character was based on Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. Druski donned a blonde wig, a white suit and prosthetics to impersonate over-the-top mannerisms. He made grand entrances with fireworks and carried a Bible when placed in interviews.

Jake Paul says he’s planning to do a blackface skit in response to Druski’s viral skit. pic.twitter.com/mfLnCmoyc5 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 5, 2026

The Druski Erika Kirk clip has racked up more than 185 million views on X since its March 25 release and follows previous viral sketches where he portrayed over-the-top patriotic characters. The BS/W Jake Paul podcast features discussions about sports, boxing, and gambling with current athletes. Hot topics and controversial subjects are often discussed.

Guests on the Jake Paul podcast typically include celebrities. Episodes air biweekly on Thursdays. BS/W with Jake Paul is predominantly seen in video format on YouTube. It currently has over 2 million subscribers. Episodes often include vlog-like content, updates on Jake Paul’s boxing career, and interviews.

Erika Kirk has been at the center of a viral storm after comedian Druski released a controversial parody skit mocking conservative women. The video quickly racked up millions of views and sparked major backlash, with critics calling it insensitive—especially given Kirk’s pic.twitter.com/wmSje8vCwe — IBTimes UK (@IBTimesUK) April 3, 2026

Now, Paul says he’s considering firing back with a skit of his own. Speaking on Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend, he revealed he had already started reaching out to makeup artists.

“I wanna ask you something because, I’ve been, over the last couple of days, calling makeup artists, and I was gonna do a response to this,” Paul said. “I was going to do the full-on…” before Von interjected, “darker?” Paul replied, “Yeah, and just do it back, because why not?”

When Paul asked if that would put him on equal footing, Von said it would, though he suggested Paul might need help developing the character—possibly with input from someone like Druski or “Charles Barkley.” Paul pushed back on that idea, saying it felt like “p—–ng out” and argued it could come across as more “prejudiced” if they had to “partner with someone.”

Despite the backlash surrounding the idea, the 29-year-old ultimately voiced support for Druski’s original skit, saying it reflects “how humans are supposed to be,” and adding, “We should f—–g make fun of each other.”

“Jake Paul says he planned on responding to Druski’s Conservative Women skit by doing blackface and making his own skit 😳👀” pic.twitter.com/Ig7C1hHR8p — Rich Music World INC (@richmusicworld) April 5, 2026

Erika Kirk just spoke out about the recent trolling she’s been getting online. Though she didn’t name anyone in particular, she was most likely referencing Druski’s now viral skit about her. Kirk told Karoline Leavitt, “There will be people that are like, ‘did you see what they’re saying about you on X?’ Like, no… I don’t have time. And actually, quite frankly, I really do not care.”

“I think you should sue him,” Trump was heard telling Kirk during an Easter White House lunch Wednesday. It was not clear if he was referencing Druski’s video from earlier this week.

Jake Paul first found fame as a Vine star before going viral on YouTube. He has since launched careers in boxing and entrepreneurship. Paul has a 12-1 record as a professional fighter with seven KOs. As a “Problem Child,” he’s boxed Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva and Mike Tyson, among others. He played Dirk Mann on Bizaardvark.

Paul has since started Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), which has hosted several big fights. He’s also getting into running women’s bouts, launching a league in 2026. Paul recently signed a multiyear partnership with Netflix.