Entertainment

Jake Paul Sparks Backlash with ‘Blackface’ Plan After Druski’s Erika Kirk Skit

Published on: April 6, 2026 at 3:31 PM ET

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul ignites controversy after revealing response idea to Druski’s viral video mocking Erika Kirck

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Jake Paul planning blackface skit in response to Druski white face skit.
Jake Paul is planning to do blackface skit in response to the Druski skit mocking Erika Kirk. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons, video screengrab)

Jake Paul has sparked controversy after suggesting he may perform a ‘blackface’ skit in response to comedian Druski’s latest viral video. Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, 31, recently drew massive attention online after appearing as a white woman in a satirical skit poking fun at Erika Kirk and “how conservative women in America act.” Jake Paul appears poised with a comedic rebuttal, the Irish Star reports.

The Druski Erika Kirk clip has racked up more than 185 million views on X since its March 25 release and follows previous viral sketches where he portrayed over-the-top patriotic characters.

Now, Paul says he’s considering firing back with a skit of his own. Speaking on Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend, he revealed he had already started reaching out to makeup artists.

“I wanna ask you something because, I’ve been, over the last couple of days, calling makeup artists, and I was gonna do a response to this,” Paul said. “I was going to do the full-on…” before Von interjected, “darker?” Paul replied, “Yeah, and just do it back, because why not?”

When Paul asked if that would put him on equal footing, Von said it would, though he suggested Paul might need help developing the character—possibly with input from someone like Druski or “Charles Barkley.” Paul pushed back on that idea, saying it felt like “p—–ng out” and argued it could come across as more “prejudiced” if they had to “partner with someone.”

Despite the backlash surrounding the idea, the 29-year-old ultimately voiced support for Druski’s original skit, saying it reflects “how humans are supposed to be,” and adding, “We should f—–g make fun of each other.”

He played Dirk Mann on Bizaardvark.

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