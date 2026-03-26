Controversial comedian Druski is facing renewed backlash over a massively viral skit in which he portrayed Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, with critics blasting the performance as “disgusting” and “completely disrespectful” to a grieving spouse.

In the clip, the comedian is seen caked with makeup and wearing a white suit, blonde wig, and blue contact lenses while lampooning the conservative figure in a sketch titled “How Conservative Women in America Act,” which has reportedly surpassed 40 million views across social media platforms, the New York Post reports.

The video opens with “Erika” dancing amid pyrotechnics in a parody of Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, before shifting into a segment where the character fields questions about the Iran conflict, mimicking Karoline Leavitt during a mock press briefing.

How Conservative Women in America act 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4DQesE0gBg — DRUSKI (@druski) March 25, 2026

“Who’s Druski,” appears to be the most common first question asked by social media posters sharing their angst over the skit mocking Erika Kirk.

Drew Desbordes (stage name Druski) is an African- American actor, comedian and social media personality. He first became popular in late 2010s by creating viral sketch comedy videos on Instagram. He later started acting in other videos, such as music videos from artists like Drake, Jack Harlow, Lil Yachty and more. Druski has gone on tour with Harlow and is known for being one of the faces of Internet comedy straddling up-and-coming comedians and viral hip-hop.

The comedian also took aim at Erika’s mannerisms from a December CBS News town hall, where critics had previously pointed to her intense stare. In the skit, Druski — whose real name is Drew Desbordes — delivers a satirical monologue, saying: “I serve a righteous God, and that is why we say our prayers. We are all his children, and when I say children, I mean the holy blessed Trinity, which is why I hold the Bible.”

He later adds: “We have to protect all men in America. But we really gotta protect the white men in America. Those are the ones we care about. Yes, because they matter most.” He is then shown dumbfoundedly ordering an organic “pup cup” and shamelessly trying to keep up in a Pilates class.

Druski—who previously offended many people when he wore “whiteface” during a 2025 comedy bit depicting a racist NASCAR fan—embraced ridiculous stereotypes throughout the sketch. While some people found the sketch uproariously funny, many were appalled at his character.

“This is too far man… You were completely disrespectful during NFL Honors & now you’re making fun of Erika Kirk, whose husband was brutally assassinated. This ain’t it,” conservative commentator Jon Root wrote on X. “Of all conservative women in America why her? This woman is [still] grieving,” one X user wrote, questioning the choice of target.

Do these people not realize that Erika Kirk has been doing this to preserve Charlie Kirk’s legacy?

For me, the joke was bad & in bad taste considering current environments.

If they were comedians, where’s some Somali fraud or the Ayatollah blowing up with personality? If they… https://t.co/MqONqWeX6A — The Political Demon (@PoliticalDeamon) March 26, 2026

“Is this a joke? You think this is funny? Making fun of Erika Kirk?,” another critic added, as social media backlash continued to mount.

This isn’t the first time Druski has been in hot water over questionable comments. Last February, he butchered Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s name during the presentation for Offensive Player of the Year Award. He later claimed to reach out to Smith-Njigba personally to apologize but never got a response.

As of now, Erika Kirk has not publicly commented on the skit.