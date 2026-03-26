Entertainment

Comedian’s Skit Mocking Erika Kirk Faces Online Criticism

Published on: March 26, 2026 at 1:34 PM ET

Comedian under fire as critics say controversial Erika Kirk skit crossed the line

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Druski mocks the widow of Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk in new skit.
Comic Druski mocks widow Erika Kirk in viral and controversial new skit. (Image Source: @druski/Instagram, Wikimedia Commons)

Controversial comedian Druski is facing renewed backlash over a massively viral skit in which he portrayed Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, with critics blasting the performance as “disgusting” and “completely disrespectful” to a grieving spouse.

In the clip, the comedian is seen caked with makeup and wearing a white suit, blonde wig, and blue contact lenses while lampooning the conservative figure in a sketch titled “How Conservative Women in America Act,” which has reportedly surpassed 40 million views across social media platforms, the New York Post reports.

The video opens with “Erika” dancing amid pyrotechnics in a parody of Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, before shifting into a segment where the character fields questions about the Iran conflict, mimicking Karoline Leavitt during a mock press briefing.

“Who’s Druski,” appears to be the most common first question asked by social media posters sharing their angst over the skit mocking Erika Kirk.

The comedian also took aim at Erika’s mannerisms from a December CBS News town hall, where critics had previously pointed to her intense stare. In the skit, Druski — whose real name is Drew Desbordes — delivers a satirical monologue, saying: “I serve a righteous God, and that is why we say our prayers. We are all his children, and when I say children, I mean the holy blessed Trinity, which is why I hold the Bible.”

Those are the ones we care about. 

“This is too far man… You were completely disrespectful during NFL Honors & now you’re making fun of Erika Kirk, whose husband was brutally assassinated. This ain’t it,” conservative commentator Jon Root wrote on X. “Of all conservative women in America why her? This woman is [still] grieving,” one X user wrote, questioning the choice of target.

“Is this a joke? You think this is funny? Making fun of Erika Kirk?,” another critic added, as social media backlash continued to mount.

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