Millions Fooled by Viral Epstein Audio Misidentifying Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk has been linked to the controversial Epstein Files. An old recording resurfaced, with claims that the woman speaking to one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims was Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika. The phone call recording, which went viral in March 2026, featured a woman arranging for underage girls to give Epstein erotic massages.

The claim described the clip as “leaked DOJ wiretap audio” and alleged that Kirk’s voice could be heard telling a minor,

“The more you do, the more you get paid.”

However, according to sources, although the audio recording is reportedly authentic, the woman speaking to the girl is not Erika Kirk. Official documentation from a 2005 Palm Beach Police Department probable cause affidavit identified the speaker as Haley Robson, a known associate of Epstein.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Political Mommy (@thepoliticalmommy)

The recording came to light after the Department of Justice (DOJ) released the first batch of Epstein files in December 2025, listing numerous high-profile individuals. After scrutiny, the department shared 11,000 files and 10 gigabytes of information about the late sex offender.

It featured images of influential figures like Michael Jackson, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Alec Baldwin, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Diana Ross, Amy Schumer, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Meanwhile, the rumour first received widespread attention after an account on X circulated it, and it gained millions of views before the user later issued a correction and apology acknowledging the misidentification.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News Flip (@newsfliplive)

The clip was circulated across social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. One user commented, “This does sound EXACTLY like her. “EriKa KirK.” Another said, “This girl sounds so so young.”

According to Snopes, the audio was neither leaked nor was it obtained through a federal wiretap. Instead, it was recorded during a controlled call investigation conducted by the police between 2005 and 2006.

This was when Epstein’s illegal activities were slowly being exposed after keeping them under wraps using his secretive tactics.

He was then convicted in 2008 in Florida, where he pleaded guilty to state felony charges, including soliciting a minor for prostitution. He served a jail sentence and was registered as an official sex offender. The wealthy financier was found dead in 2019 in New York under mysterious circumstances.

Furthermore, the affidavit stated that a 14-year-old victim—identified only as “SG”—made the call under police supervision as part of an investigation into Epstein’s unethical network.

Consequently, it was reportedly Haley Robson who spoke to the girl about working for the late offender and told her to negotiate payment directly with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CrimeCon (@crimecon)

Victims were brought to Epstein’s residence, introduced to his assistant, and then directed to perform massages that escalated into sexual acts as they were paid.

In an interview with Channel 4, Haley Robson said she was initially falsely dragged into Epstein’s network as a 16-year-old. She later became a cooperating witness and has since spoken publicly about her trauma while advocating for other victims.

In the show, Robson praised the late Virginia Giuffre, who was one of the first girls to speak up against Epstein’s illicit activities. She was a light for a lot of us,” said Robson, who appeared emotional as she spoke.

Giuffre passed away in April 2025 at the age of 41 while she was trying to get justice for the trauma she experienced as a naive teenager who was coerced into trafficking.

Her new memoir, titled “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice,” was released on October 21, 2025