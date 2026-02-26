A woman who accused Jeffrey Epstein has criticized FBI Director Kash Patel after a video of him with the USA men’s hockey team in Milan went viral.

Patel went to the semi-final game against Slovakia on Friday and the championship game against Canada on Sunday at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

After Team USA secured gold in men’s hockey, Kash Patel joined the locker room celebration. He was seen enthusiastically dancing, cheering, and drinking what appeared to be beer with the players.

The FBI Director wore a white t-shirt, his FBI badge, and the gold medal around his neck while shouting expletives. Later, the team spoke to President Donald Trump on the phone.

Dani Hannah Bensky, the woman who has alleged that Epstein abused and threatened her when she was 17. She spoke out during a Tuesday news conference hosted by the Democratic Women’s Caucus.

She questioned Patel’s public conduct and accused him of neglecting his responsibilities ahead of a busy month in Washington DC. These accusations followed the U.S. Department of Justice’s release of the Epstein Files.

“Why is the FBI director out there partying like a college kid when he should be investigating a vast criminal enterprise?” Bensky asked. “This administration needs to do better,” she added.

“How can anybody feel safe in this country when our President’s sympathies are going to the former Prince Andrew and not to survivors?”

An FBI spokesperson, Ben Williamson, supported Kash Patel. They called out a CBS report on social media, which claimed that he left for Italy on Feb 20 to watch the games and have fun.

Yet a leaked schedule showed Patel attended six public meetings and two classified briefings. These only took a few hours. He was also at both hockey games in the arena.

Reports also alleged that Patel allegedly used his FBI jet to travel to Scotland in 2025. He reportedly went to watch his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, perform. He also spent time there for leisure.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, had built powerful connections over time. These include famous names like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and ex-Prince Andrew.

Conspiracy theories and questions about the files caused public outrage. In response, the DOJ released another set of files in 2026. This dump had even more details about Epstein’s exploitative racket.

These files were released by the Trump administration after endless public pressure. They contained disturbing images. These showed some of the most powerful people in the world with underage girls. The girls’ identities were blurred.

According to CNN, while Kash Patel was seen celebrating with the hockey team, dozens of FBI interview records were reportedly missing from the Epstein Files.

An evidence log given to lawyers for Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell lists about 325 missing FBI interview reports, called “302s.” However, CNN found that more than 90 of these reports, over a quarter of the total, are not on the DOJ’s public website.

The missing reports are said to be linked to a woman who accused Epstein of abusing her many times, starting when she was about 13 years old in South Carolina.

While the DOJ dismissed claims that files were missing and said it complied with the law requiring the release of relevant documents. Many Epstein survivors said that they searched the website but could not find certain files.

Some of these documents listed in the Maxwell evidence logs may be included elsewhere in the dump without proper serial numbers or with identifying details redacted.

Andrew McCabe, a former FBI deputy director, called 302 reports “the most basic and important building block of an investigation.”