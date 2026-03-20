Why People Still Question Jeffrey Epstein’s Death Years Later

Was Jeffrey Epstein’s death in his jail cell an attempt to erase him from public memory? Though he died in 2019, constant conspiracy theories keep surfacing now and then, convincing the masses that the disgraced financier might still be alive. But why do these claims surface time and again?

According to Michael Wolff’s Substack, Epstein was labelled as a p*** to the elite, who used his influence to exploit the bedroom fantasies of powerful people. He used it to climb ranks, becoming untouchable, hosting inappropriate parties on his private island, inviting high-profile names like President Donald Trump, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Stephen Hawking, and more.

🔥🚨BREAKING: The man who thousands of viewers online believed was a Jeffrey Epstein body double living in South Florida just uploaded this video debunking the rumors and letting everyone know his name is “Palm Beach Pete.” pic.twitter.com/QmLhm2w1Yy — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 20, 2026

The journalist claimed that since Epstein knew too much about everything, he had to be eliminated. Or an act must be put up to show that he has passed away. He claimed this event was an anomaly because Epstein was someone who had a close-up view of the events that had happened, especially on his private island.

The theorists believe that removing Jeffrey Epstein from the scene was necessary. However, the journalist did not press on it too much, stating that it was a story primarily told by accusers and people. Surprisingly, the story lives up to Epstein’s lifestyle. After all, he had created a mystery around him, leaving half-baked truths surrounding him. The grander, the better, as Wolff wrote,

“He was his own fictional creature: Bond villain, Gatsby without the romance, Hugh Hefner without the magazine.”

In the reports of Epstein’s post-mortem (via BBC), the 23-page report shared 21 graphic images of him. While the images confirmed his corpse was at a hospital, his first name was misspelled as “Jeffery” instead of Jeffrey in some images. This once again raises speculations because on the night of his death, a one-minute footage was missing, which makes some people believe that a fall guy took his place.

Jeffery EPSTIEN in Israel. Would you looky here . What a shit bag I thought you are supposed to be dead ???? Wel it doesn’t look like it. Well Trump you lied again to the American ppl. The Government lied to well all in the Circle pic.twitter.com/o4fJtgLtaX — Barney (@Barneyy50) February 5, 2026

In early February 2026, an image of Jeffrey Epstein went viral on X, where a rumor circulated on the internet that he was spotted alive in Tel Aviv, Israel. He had a revamped look with a beard and wore dark sunglasses. Part of the reason the image’s popularity skyrocketed was that in late January 2026, the Epstein files were released to the public.

Hence, netizens were certain that the disgraced financier had faked his death and escaped a life behind bars, fading into anonymity outside the United States. However, fact-checkers pointed out that the image was AI-generated, and it was masterfully posted, which sent the internet into a frenzy.