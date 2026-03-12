Authorities Begin Searching Jeffrey Epstein’s Ranch Where Victims Are Allegedly Buried

Authorities have finally launched an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein‘s New Mexico ranch years after his 2019 arrest. With the release of new files from the U.S. Justice Department, new evidence surrounding the property has emerged. Formerly known as Zorro Ranch, the huge property was allegedly a site for the offender’s illegal activities.

The property was reportedly not investigated at the time, despite tips related to murder and the burial of victims. The main goal of the search is to add more information to the victims’ testimonies.

The New Mexico Department of Justice began a search operation on Monday. Not much detail was shared about the new investigation. John Day, a New Mexico defense attorney and former prosecutor, explained how the narrative has changed since the investigation is seven years delayed.

He added, “Hey, seven years ago, something happened, and I just got around to telling you. Now, it would have to be: ‘Well, we just uncovered something about a crime that occurred seven years ago that we didn’t know about until now.”

He added that the time between Epstein’s ownership and the current ownership could complicate the investigation. He said the investigation at the ranch may prove fruitless; however, focusing more on the “human side” of the case may help. Authorities may also question locals or former employees who worked there at the time.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez revealed that in 2019, the investigation into the property was paused at the request of the U.S. Justice Department. The newly released Epstein files mention that two bodies were buried in the hills around the ranch, so the investigators may try to find proof of that. Furthermore, the files also mention a radio host who came across an email saying two foreign girls were strangled and buried on the property.

The radio host informed the FBI about the anonymous email, but it was not investigated during that time. “Epstein has been dead for years. Zorro Ranch has changed ownership. Physical evidence may no longer exist, and the statute of limitations has likely run out on many potential offenses. We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and leave no credible question unexplored,” Torrez added.

The ranch was sold to a Texas businessman and politician, Don Huffines, in 2023. Huffines is also the Republican nominee for Texas’s state comptroller and claimed to be aware of the history of the property.

He added, “At the time of the sale, it was marketed that the proceeds would go to the victims.” The authorities have the full cooperation of the new owner to conduct a proper search. Renamed as San Rafael, Huffines plans to turn the ranch into a religious Christian retreat.