Jeffrey Epstein’s Former New Mexico Ranch Searched Following Shocking DOJ File Release

After the Department of Justice (DOJ) released 3 million files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, investigators in New Mexico have started a new search at the former ranch of the late sex offender.

Epstein and his acquaintances were accused of sexually abusing women and girls at his former high-plains ranch in New Mexico. Authorities are now searching the large property located about 30 miles south of Santa Fe.

According to Reuters, this search began after Democratic-run New ‌Mexico started acting on the information available in the documents, released in late January. One shocking accusation in the files claims Epstein ordered the bodies of two foreign girls to be buried in the hills near the isolated property.

New Mexico investigators have opened a probe into whether Jeffrey Epstein ordered bodies buried at his Zorro Ranch property, per Reuters. Let that sink in. We’re now talking about potential mass graves connected to Epstein’s operation. And still — no real accountability. — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 20, 2026

Following the revelation of this information, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez decided to reopen the investigation into Epstein’s alleged criminal activities at ⁠the ranch. “The New Mexico Department of Justice will continue to keep the public appropriately informed, support the survivors, and follow the facts wherever they lead,” he said in a statement.

Torrez announced that the state would look again into Epstein’s activities at the ranch and find out the people who may have helped him operate there for years. Further, the New Mexico DOJ said its main goal is to support survivors and follow the facts wherever they lead.

🚨 BREAKING: The criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch has been REOPENED. Closed in 2019. Now back under active review. The New Mexico AG is demanding full, unredacted federal files and moving to preserve any remaining evidence. They don’t reopen cases like… pic.twitter.com/JBnrhFwY2C — Bethany O’Leary 🇺🇸 🦅 (@BBMagaMom) February 20, 2026

Meanwhile, a Reuters witness near the ranch on Monday, March 9, saw several law enforcement vehicles entering and leaving the property. One vehicle appeared to be carrying search dogs, which were heard barking.

Further, state police and a county fire and rescue truck were also seen at the scene, suggesting a large search effort was underway. So far, although the claims of bodies buried near the ranch have not been confirmed, authorities revealed that the search is still underway.

The ranch is no longer owned by Epstein’s estate, as it was sold to Texas businessman Don Huffines in 2023, who renamed the property San Rafael Ranch. The new owners are cooperating fully and have allowed investigators to enter the land for the search.

Much like Epstein Island, the ranch has also been at the center of claims that the late financier and his associates brought girls there for sexual abuse. His former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, was later convicted for helping recruit and groom young victims for him.

Epstein later died in a New York jail in 2019 while waiting for trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Yet, his name and case continue to attract public attention because of his alleged ties and association with many high-profile individuals.