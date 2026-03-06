DOJ Releases Missing Epstein Files on Trump’s Alleged Victim — And It Reveals Haunting Abuse Claims

The Department of Justice had been accused by the National Public Radio (NPR) of withholding 53 pages of the infamous Epstein Files from a public database. NPR alleged that the missing pages contained information about Donald Trump sexually assaulting a minor. However, the DOJ refuted such claims. It stated that the retained documents were “privileged, are duplicates, or relate to an ongoing federal investigation.”

The DOJ, under rising pressure, was recently compelled to release an additional 16 pages. The pages contain details from an exclusive FBI interview with a woman who accused Trump of sexual abuse years ago when she was still a minor. Two pages of the documents are dedicated to an intake form or a formal questionnaire. It documents the initial call to the FBI made by a friend of the alleged victim reporting the claims.

These pages are part of more than 1,000 new pages added to the public database on Thursday. These newly released pages also cover the complete case file from the 2006 investigation into the activities of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The pages include chilling accusations made against Epstein and Donald Trump by the victim when she was between 13 and 15 years old. She claims that in 1983, when she was around 13 years old, Epstein introduced her to Trump. She alleges that Donald Trump “subsequently forced her head down to his exposed p–is, which she subsequently bit. In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out.”

Tens of thousands of Epstein files kept out of public view while allegations involve the President? The American people deserve full transparency. https://t.co/TUQrJvlxcE — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) March 4, 2026

She went into further detail, recalling that Donald Trump allegedly put her head “down to his p–is” and she “bit the s–t out of it.” She added that Trump struck her hard in response and said something along the lines of “get this little b–ch the hell out of here.”

While this may be a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation, we should not lose sight of the fact that 37 more pages have yet to be published. According to NPR, those pages reportedly contain entries from important interviews, a law enforcement report, and license records.

The same Justice Department that previously dismissed NPR’s accusations is now saying it is investigating whether any important documents have been labeled as “duplicates.” After NPR’s initial story gained traction, the department released a statement. It said, “The Department will, of course, publish it, consistent with the law.”

OMG. Did you hear about the DOJ missing Epstein files containing the sexual assault allegations from one of the victims, who was a teen at the time? These allegations were against trump AND Epstein. Subpoena Donald Trump today! pic.twitter.com/M7guK59KVB — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) March 6, 2026

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson released an official statement. “Just as President Trump has said, he’s been totally exonerated of anything relating to Epstein.”

She claimed, “By releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him.”

She added, “Meanwhile, Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries and Stacey Plaskett have yet to explain why they were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein after he was a convicted s– offender.”