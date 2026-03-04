DOJ Withholds Nearly 48,000 Epstein Files Including Trump Allegations

The Justice Department has removed nearly 48,000 files related to Jeffrey Epstein for further review after a large public release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, according to the department and recent media reports.

A DOJ spokesperson told CBS News and The Wall Street Journal that “47,635 files were offline for further review and should be ready for re-release by the end of the week.” This comes after those outlets noted that the number of pages on the department’s site dropped from more than 3 million to about 2.7 million.

DOJ spokesperson Natalie Baldassarre stated that the department is addressing privacy and content issues before putting the material back online. “Our team is working around the clock to address victim concerns, redact personally identifiable information and any sexual content,” Baldassarre said. “All responsive documents will go back online once proper redactions are made.”

The offline files include records related to unverified allegations against President Donald Trump, as reported by The Independent. These records include summaries of FBI interviews connected to claims made by a woman who came forward after Epstein’s 2019 arrest.

In a January statement mentioned by The Independent, the Justice Department said “some of the documents contain untrue and sensational claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” adding that those claims are “unfounded and false.”

The DOJ’s Epstein library, set up to comply with the law, warns that parts of the collection detail sexual assault. It also states that the site can be updated if more documents are found for release. The department encourages the public to report any information that should not have been posted.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has said the department withheld certain types of materials, including duplicates, content that could affect ongoing investigations, child sexual abuse material, and records that could reveal survivors’ personal information, according to The Independent.

This issue has attracted political focus on Capitol Hill. In late February, Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, accused the DOJ of withholding FBI interview material related to allegations involving Trump. In a letter cited by Reuters, Garcia wrote, “The fact that DOJ is suppressing documents alleging President Trump’s sexual abuse of an underage victim only heightens my concerns about a cover-up by the White House.”

Reuters reported that the Justice Department is reviewing whether any remaining Epstein-related documents were improperly held back and will release them if appropriate, while also warning that released materials may contain unfounded allegations.

Epstein, a wealthy financier, died in federal custody in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges. Authorities ruled his death a suicide, and he has remained an influential figure six years after his death.

The Epstein Files has had a global effect, with everyone from politicians to businessmen in elite circles facing consequences for their association. Trump and his allies are yet to come under questioning as calls for Howard Lutnick to be deposed grow.