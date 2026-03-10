This Psychic Got COVID Right — Her Epstein Prediction for 2026 Is Even More Alarming

Psychic predictions are truly a fascinating art. A particular one stole the show back when she predicted the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Now, netizens are gearing up for her next claim. She says it could be the biggest bombshell in the Epstein Scandal history.

Renowned psychic and astrologer Jessica Adams made a bold claim about the Epstein files. She predicted major events for the summer through autumn of 2026. That window is fast approaching. Speaking exclusively to The Sun US in December 2025, Adams predicted what the year might look like.

Using horoscopes and the positions of planets and stars, she made her claims. Adams predicted the release of the remaining files, followed by a series of wars, which have so far come true. As predicted, although delayed, the Epstein files were released. And there is technically an ongoing war with Iran.

Don’t read this latest Jeffrey and Donald FBI file. It’s upsetting. But the date is July 2019, the month of the Total Solar Eclipse. Always a blackout in astrology. This was the sky, then. As above, so below. Redacted. https://t.co/DwOGS8gPYK pic.twitter.com/mdtPMXTjWg — Jessica Adams (@jessicacadams) March 6, 2026

She also named two bigwigs who would gain the most spotlight once all the files were released. They were none other than Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Bill Clinton. Both of them continue to face scrutiny for their alleged ties with known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, netizens are more focused on what’s coming next, possibly the biggest scandal in history. In a conversation with the publication, Adams alleged, “We’re also going to see more big names named in the Epstein saga.” She then brought up a major space event: an eclipse. It has both scientists and astrology fans excited.

Adams predicts that the “biggest cover-up of all” will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

But according to official reports by NASA, the total solar eclipse, which is expected to take place on August 12, 2026, will be partially visible in parts of North America, like Canada, Greenland, and Alaska.

🔴 Newly published pictures from the Epstein files show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Bill Clinton and celebrities including Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson and Diana Ross Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/rZHT9A1bEe pic.twitter.com/9mYCe5bPBs — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 20, 2025

Well, she’s not been wrong about the big names from the files who are currently in the hot seat. Who knows? Maybe there will be a total solar eclipse visible across America. We just don’t know yet.

Adams also shared insight into Epstein’s victims. She claims they are allegedly banding together to stand up against the injustice. She said, “We are then going to see people power where all those women join together in a mass show of power that the people in charge were never expecting.”

While this sounds like enough of a power move to trigger some government action, Adams has doubts about whether it would be enough to push for the truth to be revealed.

Jena Lisa Jones was assaulted by Epstein as a teenager. She was pressured to recruit other girls. Years later, she watched him die in a cell and felt like he won. She just told her full story on camera for the first time. 690,000 people have watched it. pic.twitter.com/NbxVo4MflZ — Epstein File Search (@epsteinsearchin) March 9, 2026

The psychic claimed that every victim of the Epstein horrors holds power. But still wouldn’t be enough for the case to truly unfold. Apart from the upcoming bombshell scandal, Adams predicts that the entire case will conclude in 2028. Coincidentally, it’s the same time President Donald Trump’s presidency ends. This prediction raises a big question: Could Trump be plotting an exit?

Could the Trump administration be maneuvering to secure him full legal protection? The goal would be full protection once he becomes a private citizen. That way, he’d face no legal charges and avoid prison.