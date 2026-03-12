News

Megyn Kelly Faces Backlash for Defending Donald Trump’s Alleged Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Published on: March 12, 2026 at 6:05 PM ET

Kelly claimed that nobody believes that the president was involved with underage girls. 

Megyn Kelly (L); Donald Trump along with Jeffrey Epstein. (Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons/ Gege Skidmore; X/@HQNewsNow)

Donald Trump‘s name has been dragged in the Jeffrey Epstein case again, after an alleged victim spoke out against the president. Political commentator Megyn Kelly has defended Trump against criticism regarding his alleged association with Epstein.

During an episode of Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly defended the president’s past connection with the late sex offender. She said that Trump’s name in the controversial files was a result of his friendship with Epstein for 15 years.

Kelly stated, “There are people who hate Trump, who probably throw some skill-less allegations in there.” She claimed that nobody believes that the president was involved with underage girls. 

Kelly said that Trump might have visited one of Epstein’s parties. Trump himself had stated that he never visited the Epstein island, and Kelly said that she believes his words. Her comments, however, drew criticism on social media.

A user wrote, “Nobody believes? What about all the underage girls who accused him? Or Trump’s own words where he says he has no age limit?” Another user stated, “Literally millions of people around the world believe Trump likely had sexual relations with minors.”

One user commented, “At minimum, we are bothered by the fact that he does not have an affinity for releasing the Epstein files.” An individual wrote, “At least acknowledge that there are accusations.” Another user noted, “It’s amusing how ‘Nobody Believes’ and ‘Everybody Knows’ have become substitutes for actual argument or proof.”

This was not the first time critics targeted Kelly for making controversial claims. In another episode of her The Megyn Kelly Show, she said that a number of people are in a position to claim that they “know virtually everything.” 

 

She referred to an anonymous person, saying that the person had spoken to her several years ago and said that Epstein was not a child abuser.

Kelly doubled down on her claims, saying, “He liked 15-year-old girls. I’m just giving you facts that he wasn’t into, like, 8-year-olds. But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby.”

The comments sparked outrage on social media, as many called her out for her statement. Ally Sammarco, a political consultant, criticized Kelly and emphasized that 15-year-olds are “children.”

Similarly, Shannon Watts, an activist, slammed Kelly on X and stated that the latter’s words sound as if she is attempting to make sex trafficking of girls less offensive if they have gone through puberty.

