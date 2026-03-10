New Protest Artwork at National Mall Features Titanic-Inspired Sculpture Of Trump and Epstein

The group known as The Secret Handshake have done it again, as on Tuesday morning a new, 12-foot statue has appeared on the National Mall. The statue features US President Donald Trump holding Jeffrey Epstein, as the star-crossed lovers, Jack and Rose from the movie “Titanic.”

The statue was erected near the US Capitol and, according to the group, will be on display to the public for several days. But that’s not all, as, in a nod to the Department of Justice and its heavy hand in redacting the Epstein files, the statue is accompany by 10 foot banners, displaying a photo of Trump and Epstein with a logo made to look like that of the Department of State – while the difference is that the “State” part if redacted.

According to WUSA9 the sign is titled, “THE KING OF THE WORLD,” and reads, “The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret n**e sketches.”

A new statue of President Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has popped up again on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Titled “The King of the World,” the monument draws inspiration from Jack and Rose in “Titanic.” pic.twitter.com/MlL6leXBCt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 10, 2026

“This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret n**e sketches,” the sign continued.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the group, The Secret Handshake, is flying the banners because it has been a “banner year for President Trump.”

“Meaning, he’s added giant banners of his face to federal buildings all across DC. We want to help him on his mission by tossing a few of our own into the mix,” the group said.

Back in June 2025, the first statue appeared in the National Mall, and also featured Trump and his friend, Epstein. That statue was a nod to their friendship as they would party together in the 1990s.

That statue featured a golden TV with an eagle on top outside the Capitol, playing a looped clip of Trump dancing with the late, disgraced financier. The video was a compilation from various different occasions and locations, prior to the falling out of Trump and Epstein in the early 2000s.

The statue stood on the exact spot where a “Dictator Approved” sculpture stood the week before and bore the inscription of the quote the White House put out in response to that installation, namely, “In the United States of America you have the freedom to display your so-called ‘art,’ no matter how ugly it is — The Trump White House, June 2025.”

The artists behind last year’s poop statue have seemingly returned with a new piece titled “Dictator Approved.” This 8-foot sculpture on the National Mall depicts a gold-painted hand giving a thumbs-up while crushing the sea foam green crown of the Statue of Liberty. pic.twitter.com/VsYDI2nbA6 — Eugene (@ScienceDJX) June 19, 2025

The White House was reportedly furious over the previous sculptures in the National Mall, but so far, the reaction of the White House to the new statue in Washington DC is unknown.