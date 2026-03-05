Former Prince Andrew’s Ex-Girlfriend Makes Unsettling Comment About Viral Epstein Files Photo

The downfall of former Prince Andrew has been one of the most talked-about topics ever since the Epstein Files came to light. After all, his fall was directly associated with his relationship with the disgraced Jeffrey Epstein.

The files not only featured the former royal’s name but also several photos of him with minor girls. After Donald Trump’s DOJ released the complete files in late January 2026, photographs of Andrew kneeling on all fours over a female went viral online.

Andrew was seen staring directly at the camera in the photo. However, no context for the picture was provided, making it difficult to figure out when and where it was taken.

This is Prince Andrew

Epstein files leak photo

Now arrested for heinous crime pic.twitter.com/4yxuz8QDlP — Vagmine (@vagmine01) February 19, 2026

After Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday, Lady Victoria Hervey, his ex-partner, decided to provide the much-needed context behind his actions on the viral image.

Appearing as a guest on the Outspoken podcast, she shared her theory that the former Duke of York was seemingly in the middle of a “CPR training course” in the photo.

When the host asked her opinion on whether Virginia Giuffre and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ever consensually decided to have an intimate moment, and more more importantly, if she believed his photo on all fours was fake, Hervey replied, “Absolutely,” prompting host Dan Wootton to ask, “What’s going on here then?”

Instead of giving a direct answer, she chose to bring up the host’s troubled past of facing false accusations. Hervey continued, she had messaged Leah, Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer, who affirmed that they were in the middle of an emergency medical training course.

She said, “I messaged Leah, who’s Ghislaine lawyer. It was an EMT course. Ghislaine is a trained emergency medical technician. The girl was an assistant of Jeffrey’s, and she was overage as well.”

While Hervey’s comments may seem odd to hear, she had previously shared more debatable comments about people who did not make it to the infamous Epstein files. During an interview with LBC, she explained that the disgraced financier knew everybody who was “very powerful.”

Hence, if you were invited to his island, it meant the person possessed real power. She added, “If you’re not in those files, it would be an insult because it just means that you were a bit of a loser.”

When the journalist interviewing her reconfirmed, asking, “Right, so the people who aren’t in the files are losers?” A gleeful Lady Victoria Hervey answered, “Yes!”

The ship is sinking. Man the lifeboats! “No one in royal circles has a nice word to say about Prince Andrew, calling him a “total d*ckhead,” “deeply unpleasant,” “an arrogant sh*t,” and a “busted flush.””#PrinceAndrew pic.twitter.com/Y7DCUxjlMV — Ian (@isexton) October 10, 2021

In the meantime, after losing face, Prince Andrew might have to leave his home country after getting evicted from the Royal Lodge. According to Wales Online, reports have emerged that he might be considering a move overseas, with the UAE being the most likely choice.

One of the primary reasons is his close ties with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It has also been reported that the country’s ruler is offering him a luxurious 16,000 sq ft, fully staffed, six-bedroom property, and complete privacy to the former Prince. Nevertheless, the plans might have to be postponed as the UAE is getting targeted by Iran as tension escalates with the US.