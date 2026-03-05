Trump’s ‘Unlimited’ Ammo Claim Raises Eyebrows Amid Reports of Emergency Orders for Extra Munitions

President Donald Trump’s plan to make Iran surrender has backfired, putting the entire Middle East at risk. At first, the United States projected strength by launching coordinated military strikes with Israel.

However, concerns are reportedly growing within the Trump administration as U.S. forces are allegedly burning through their ammunition, forcing defense companies to be on emergency orders.

According to The Mirror US, three insiders with knowledge about a classified briefing to Congress revealed that officials from the Trump administration reportedly weighed in on their options to invoke the Defense Production Act to amplify the production of ammunition.

As per a clip shared on X, the President told the media that when he gives away ammunition, “everybody pays for it.” He emphasised that upon receiving the payment for the weapons, the countries can do whatever they want.

Trump: “We have unlimited middle and upper ammunition, which is really what we’re using in this war. We have really an unlimited supply.” pic.twitter.com/DQ1EtdjfeC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2026

Trump stated that the US has given away numerous high-end military equipment to other countries. He said that they have plenty of resources, and corrected that the US has “unlimited middle and upper ammunition.”

The President also revealed this is what they have been using so far in the war, further emphasising that they have “an unlimited supply.”

Trump added, “We also have a lot of the very high-end stored in different countries throughout the world. With this, we’re literally storing it there, which is actually something that I insisted on in my first term.”

In a separate interview with Politico, the President weighed in on the fact that Iran is running out of launchers and munitions to shoot. He claimed, “They’re being decimated.” Later, in the interview, he told them that the United States has unlimited middle and upper ammunition, and they save it and build it.

However, if they notice their supplies are falling short, then the defense companies will produce new ones. He added, “They’re under emergency orders. We’re making it fast.” He also took this opportunity to throw a jab at the former President Biden, calling him “stupid” for not using it.

According to reports from Anadolu Ajansı, the US has allegedly lost $2 billion worth of military equipment since its persistent military operations against Tehran.

The report stated that the major factor that inflated the war cost is a US AN/FPS-132 early warning radar system. This equipment was targeted last week at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, valued at $1.1 billion.

The US wants to colonize every god damn country, Spain says it wont allow the US military to use their bases to strike Iran. Trump gets hurt & says they can use them even without their permission. The press secretary even lies to the whole world that spain has agreed to it. WTF! — Mulanyan (@OchiAndrew316) March 5, 2026

Later, amidst Iran’s attack on the neighboring countries, the Kuwaiti air defenses mistakenly took down three F-15E Strike Eagles. While the six crew members of the jets were safe, the aircrafts had to be replaced, costing them an estimated price of $282 million.

Additionally, other high-end systems, including a radar component of the THAAD ABM System, were allegedly targeted and damaged. This cost them an additional $500 million, racking up the damages to $1.902 billion.

With the Islamic Republic targeting key US asset locations in the Middle East and Trump issuing an emergency munitions order, the war seems likely to continue in the coming weeks.