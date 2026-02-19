Former Prince Andrew Arrested Over Suspicion of Misconduct on His 66th Birthday

Ex-Prince Andrew’s 66th birthday transitioned into a dramatic police raid at his temporary residence in the Sandringham district. The situation escalated with the cops arresting him on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

According to exclusive reports from the BBC, the Thames Valley Police confirmed that they have taken the 66-year-old in custody in Norfolk. In the morning, a minimum of six unmarked cars with eight detectives in plain clothes were seen around with police-issued laptops.

🚨 BREAKING: Prince Andrew arrested TODAY on his 66th birthday for misconduct in public office – tied to leaking secrets to Epstein while UK trade envoy. Epstein files keep delivering. Justice catching up, one royal at a time. No one above the law. ⚖️ #EpsteinFiles… pic.twitter.com/VjfZmWeWjm — Prince Carlton ⚡️🇺🇸 (@_PrinceCarlton_) February 19, 2026



The unmarked vehicles pulled over in his estate, as they were performing an investigation into his alleged ties with Jeffrey Epstein. The authorities reportedly wanted to review their allegations if the Duke of York had shared any confidential material with the s– offender.

The action took place after the former Prince’s name surfaced in the infamous files that were released last month. Despite being arrested, he persistently refused to agree to any wrongdoing.

However, Thames Valley Police wanted to do a “thorough assessment,” and a formal investigation has now taken place.

The BBC confirmed that the arrest was not in connection with any s—– offences or being present on the list. The authority mentioned that utmost care is being taken, as the case is now active, and they want to avoid contempt of court.

Oliver Wright, Assistant Chief Constable, said in a statement, “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

In a separate report from The Irish Star, the situation involving Prince Andrew’s alleged connection with Jeffrey Epstein have allegedly escalated. Andrew allegedly emailing Epstein in 2015, and was even featured in a disturbing photograph showing him on all fours over a woman.

The authorities have urged people to come forward and provide information on the alleged human trafficking and s—– assault charges that date back to 1994 in the Epstein files.

Keir Starmer on whether Prince Andrew needs to be investigated over Epstein ties, “One of the core principles in our system is that everybody is equal under the law, and nobody is above the law.”pic.twitter.com/iTZtBWbSpM — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 19, 2026



In light of the former Prince’s allegations, Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said, “nobody is above the law.” During an exclusive BBC Breakfast interview, the host had asked him about Prince Andrew’s testimony in court.

The PM answered, “Anybody who has any information should testify. So whether it’s Andrew or anybody else, anybody who has got relevant information should come forward to whatever the relevant body is, in this particular case we’re talking about Epstein, but there are plenty of other cases.”

He once again requested that people who have the slightest of information about the women and minor girls in the Epstein files should come forward. Starmer emphasized that, in his view, the action is a benevolent duty and a principle must be followed in this case.