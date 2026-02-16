New Epstein Emails Reveal Ex-Prince Andrew Dined With Model During Taxpayer-Funded Trip to China in 2010

New evidence in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal shows that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince, had dinner with women provided by the convicted sex offender while the latter was on a taxpayer-funded trip to China. At that time (in 2010), Andrew was a U.K. trade envoy visiting China for an official trade visit.

In the photos, Andrew is seen dining with Miya Muqi, a Chinese actress and model. In one photo, he is seen sitting on a boat with another young woman. Andrew’s aide, David Stern, sent these photos to Epstein.

Following the controversy, the royal family removed Andrew’s royal title in October 2025. Now, a royal spokesperson has revealed that King Charles won’t interfere with the investigation. If the Thames Valley Police contacts them for their probe, they will assist them as needed.

Anyone who has watched 'Scoop' will now be familiar with the photojournalist Jae Donnelly, who captured Prince Andrew and the very young girls at Epstein's New York mansion.

So far, the British police has confirmed Andrew’s misconduct in public office. They are assessing all the evidence related to the Epstein case and Andrew’s involvement in the same. Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said, “As part of this assessment, we have engaged in discussions with specialist Crown prosecutors from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). We will provide updates as and when they are available, but at this stage it would be inappropriate to discuss further specifics of this work.”

The police are under pressure to conduct a detailed inquiry, now that the fresh evidence suggests how deeply the disgraced prince was involved with Epstein. Andrew, however, has denied all allegations and maintains his innocence.

The recent revelation from the emails shows Andrew’s aide to be in constant touch with Epstein. In one of the emails, he wrote, “We have dinner on Sunday in Beijing with this p.” P seems to be a code word between them to address the young women provided by Epstein.

Andrew meeting these women while working as a U.K. trade envoy breaches the government protocol. Moreover, he sent trade envoy documents to Epstein, sharing confidential information with him.

Prince Andrew's Fresh Pics Are Absolutely Damning. Fresh Epstein file photos just surfaced showing Prince Andrew crouched over a woman on the floor.

He shared information about the secret meeting with public figures and politicians from various locations like Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam. Furthermore, he shared plans about the proposed reconstruction of the Helmand province in Afghanistan.

The maximum punishment for such a public office crime is life in prison. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is currently in charge of the case. He revealed that Andrew sneaked women into the Buckingham Palace.

The women sneaked in would be called Mrs. Windsor, a code word for the staff to allow entry, Brown said. These women did not have the security clearance to be at the palace, he added.