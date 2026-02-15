King Charles to Back Police Inquiry Into Former Prince Andrew Amid Epstein Files Controversy

King Charles has his priorities straight when it comes to dealing with disgraced former Prince Andrew. Their relationship has publicly deteriorated in the last few years due to Andrew’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Prince landed in further trouble following the release of the new batch of Epstein files by the US Department of Justice. According to the new information revealed in the files, Andrew allegedly shared confidential information with the late s– offender in 2010.

Therefore, he was reported to the Thames Valley Police on charges of “suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets,” per CNN.

King Chares would support a police investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor if asked by detectives. Significant in that the palace may well have relevant docs and info on palace email servers. But will Thames Valley Police actually ask them? https://t.co/vtHa4UNvgi — Jack Royston (@Jack_Royston) February 9, 2026



Andrew was already stripped of his royal title in October 2025 due to his connection with Epstein and the latest allegations may drive him further away from the royal family.

The media has been asking the royals about Andrew’s crimes, and that has put their honor in question, too. Back in October, British broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News, “King Charles is, in fact, furious with his brother.”

She added, “He can barely tolerate him due to his inappropriate behavior and fall from grace.” Meanwhile, Ro Khanna, a Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, recently shared how the Epstein Scandal can signal towards the end of Monarchy.

“This is the most vulnerable the British Monarchy has ever been,” he said, adding, “Maybe this will be the end of the Monarchy.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told CNN that King Charles condemned Andrew and has “made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.”

Furthermore, the spokesperson said the royals will support the police if approached. Royals won’t have a choice if the British police investigate Andrew’s crimes, and they will have to comply.

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” the reportedly said.

The King made this decision not because of KP or anyone’s advice. The King has always been a steadfast man, and he and the Queen have endured countless media slanders over the years. Charles has been working on Andrew’s issue since September 2022, from cutting off Andrew’s… pic.twitter.com/uLsypXFr3X — Cathy (@Cathy57600977) October 31, 2025



Even though King Charles wants to avoid controversies, his brother has put him in the midst of a horrific scandal. His disdain can no longer be hidden, and it is evident in the way the King ordered his brother to vacate the Royal Lodge.

Andrew recently moved out of the Royal Lodge, three months after the initial order. The former Prince has denied allegations of any wrongdoing and has maintained he’s innocent.

However, the Thames Valley police believe he shared sensitive details with Epstein while serving as the U.K. trade envoy.