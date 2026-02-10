U.S. Lawmaker Says Prince Andrew’s Epstein Scandal Could “End the Monarchy”

Prince Andrew is not having a good time as U.S. lawmakers are hell-bent on making him pay for his wrongdoings. On Monday, Ro Khanna, a Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, asserted that things are looking bleak for the royal family.

In a discussion with Newsnight, Khanna made some charged comments against the British monarchy while discussing Prince Andrew. He started by saying, “This is the most vulnerable the British Monarchy has ever been.”

He also theorized, “Maybe this will be the end of the Monarchy.” According to Khanna, if the royal family has no answers regarding the involvement and their knowledge of it can look bad for them.

“Just stripping Andrew of the title is not enough.” – Rep. Ro Khanna comments on the British monarchy in regards to the #Epsteinfiles, saying “maybe this will be the end of the monarchy.” pic.twitter.com/j72euwbrng — Mina (@Mina696645851) February 9, 2026

According to Khanna, “The King has to answer what he knew about Andrew, and just stripping him of a title is not enough.” He further declares that Andrew must appear before the committee and start answering everything.

He then concludes with a powerful statement that if Andrew has allegations of sexual assault involving a minor, “I don’t think the appropriate punishment is you no longer get to be a prince.” Khanna believes Andrew should face a more severe consequence than that. Ever since the name of the former prince became part of the Epstein files, there has been an outcry against the royal family.

Recently, King Charles was heckled at an event, where a man cornered him with questions about his brother. Though the King has officially cut all ties with Andrew, he is still not exempt from the scrutiny of the masses.

While greeting his supporters, King Charles was asked some uncomfortable questions by an unknown man. He loudly questioned, “Charles! How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?”

Sky News: King Charles has been heckled regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein for the second time in a week, during his visit to Clitheroe, Lancashire, England. pic.twitter.com/tOiQIaYeou — World Source News (@Worldsource24) February 9, 2026

Without stopping, he again asked, “Have you been protecting Andrew from prosecution?” Following this, the King made no comments, as he was quickly ushered away from the scene by guards.

Not just the King, but William and Kate are also trying their best to control the damage as much as possible. Recently, a spokesperson said, “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

The newest Royals, Prince William & Princess Kate, are coming out fully in support of victims of the Epstein scandal, including implicitly against Uncle Andrew, in a refreshing turn of events at the Palace that heralds a new Firm. — Charles @ Victoria (@CharlesVic50) February 9, 2026

This was the very first time the Prince and Princess had publicly made any statements about this issue. Needless to say, this was not enough for many, and it remains to be seen how Andrew’s deeds affect the monarchy.