William and Kate’s Epstein Statement — Too Little, Too Late?

Buckingham Palace has further alienated itself from the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor amid the revelations about him in the Epstein files. With the reputation of the royal family already tarnished over Andrew’s links with Jeffrey Epstein, the Prince and Princess of Wales have issued a new statement to make their support for the victims known.

​In an official statement released by the couple’s spokesperson on Monday, William and Kate spoke about the revelations. They expressed empathy for the victims and stood with them in solidarity. The spokesperson said, “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

This is a blatant lie. Stop this absurd royal propaganda, you’re making the situation worse. We all know and remember how William and Kate protected Andrew, trying to “bring him back into the royal fold”,when they knew what he had done. We have photographic evidence and brains. pic.twitter.com/FVgYoGK79T — AA Ayron (@Thomo420o) February 9, 2026

​The latest statement was issued right after the release of more than 3 million pages from the Epstein case files by the DOJ. It also marks the first time that William and Kate have directly shared their public statement on such a sensitive issue.

One of the early steps taken by the royal family to alienate itself from its disgraced member was by King Charles. The 77-year-old monarch stripped his brother Andrew of all his royal titles and privileges. Plus, the latter had to vacate the Royal Lodge.

The newest Royals, Prince William & Princess Kate, are coming out fully in support of victims of the Epstein scandal, including implicitly against Uncle Andrew, in a refreshing turn of events at the Palace that heralds a new Firm. — Charles @ Victoria (@CharlesVic50) February 9, 2026

​Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has since been forced to relocate to Sandringham estate. For the time being, he is residing at the Wood Farm Cottage and will move into the estate only after the relocation work is completed.

​In the weeks following the decision by the royal family against Andrew, they have publicly been appalled by the Epstein revelations. In cutting ties with Mountbatten-Windsor, the palace is supporting the victims and not choosing sides.

​Meanwhile, the disgraced Andrew has continually denied being involved in any of the wrongdoings with Jeffrey Epstein. However, it cannot be overlooked that it was his name alone that one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, testified during her court case. She mentioned being abused by Andrew after being asked to serve him by Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

​The most recent release of the Epstein files has brought to light more explicit evidence. Though images of the former Prince Andrew crouching over a woman lying on the floor indicate no wrongdoing. Additionally, some emails also reveal that Epstein planned to introduce clever and beautiful women to Andrew for a dinner at Buckingham Palace.

This is a pathetic non response to Epstein and Andrew from William and Kate. Spokesperson says, ‘they’re deeply concerned about the victims’. Is that it? They need to speak for themselves and not give meaningless platitudes via spokesperson. Actions speak louder than words! — Paloma De Paz ♿ (@Pazatodos2017) February 9, 2026

​In the light of the sharply escalating controversy, Prince William and Kate Middleton are believed to be putting up a zero-tolerance policy. Being the future of the royal family, the couple is trying to protect the family from such ugly scandals and preserve its dignity.

Interestingly, several reports also claim that while William supports a full-length formal inquiry over his uncle’s misdeeds, it is King Charles who remains reluctant. With the British establishment being shaken after the scandal, the monarchy remains dubious about public trust in the future.