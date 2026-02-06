Former Prince Andrew Reportedly Finds Place on FBI’s ‘Prominent Names’ List in Epstein Files

Just when we thought the story of Jeffrey Epstein couldn’t get worse, a fresh dump of Department of Justice (DOJ) documents, featuring some of the most powerful names, surfaced online.

Among them is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew. His long and very controversial association with Epstein is once again laid out for the public eye.

According to Yahoo News, the former Prince was added to the FBI’s list of the most “prominent names” mentioned in the Epstein Files, alongside Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein.

The presentation, which mentions the prominent names, is thought to have been delivered by the FBI in 2025, outlining critical aspects of the case, including timelines, search warrants, and financial details.

According to the DOJ’s newly released files, Andrew’s name appears hundreds of times across correspondence and internal records. None of this amounts to new criminal charges, though, as he has denied all allegations.

The documents prove that Epstein maintained relationships with some of the world’s most influential men, even after being notorious for exploiting minors.

Similarly, some reports indicate that Andrew’s friendship with Epstein allegedly continued even after the latter’s 2008 conviction.

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew most named Brit in Epstein files as stars, royals and politicians referenced Andrew more than Maxwell – Farage 18 times……https://t.co/hlViRwvo9e — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 20, 2025



The recent files revealed alleged emails where Andrew invited Epstein to dine at Buckingham Palace. There were also efforts to introduce the former Prince to young women, and photos of him kneeling over an unidentified young woman (or worse yet, a child) lying on the floor.

The materials reveal that the duo remained deeply in each other’s orbit, criminal charges no bar. Last year, King Charles formally stripped his brother of his remaining royal titles and his right to be styled as a prince.

Andrew was ordered out of Royal Lodge (where he lived in Windsor) and is now simply known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

On the other hand, Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed Epstein trafficked her to Andrew when she was 17. While Andrew has always denied the accusations, he did settle a civil lawsuit with Giuffre without admitting liability.

Giuffre died by suicide last year, which only reignited scrutiny of the disgraced prince.

In an email from the Epstein files Ghislaine Maxwell admits this photo of Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre’s waist is real.

My god. The royal family protected Andrew Mountbatten Windsor a LIAR

Virginia Giuffre. SPOKE THE TRUTH.#AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/nYKZOZL6vr — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) February 4, 2026

The Epstein files also show that Andrew is far from alone. The documents reference tech billionaires, former presidents, financiers, filmmakers, and foreign leaders, and all of them have denied wrongdoing.

The FBI says the bureau received hundreds of tips about prominent individuals, many of which were not credible. Still, the sheer volume of names raises a suspicion that Epstein’s power came from the elites.

Andrew, however, is the only one on the list whose entire public identity has been dismantled in response to Epstein-related fallout. All thanks to a recurring presence in investigative files that refuse to fade.