Ghislaine Maxwell Confirms the Authenticity of Prince Andrew’s Infamous Photo With Virginia Giuffre

Jeffrey Epstein’s primary accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, has changed her statement on one of the biggest pieces of evidence in the case. The evidence is the infamous photo of Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre standing beside Prince Andrew, with his hand around her waist.

The disgraced royal was stripped of his titles in October 2025, not only over his links to the s** offender but also due to allegations made by Giuffre, one of Epstein’s primary victims. Although the former prince has repeatedly denied any connection to the scandal, the viral photograph with Giuffre has remained online.

With the latest release of 3,000 Epstein files, a previously dismissed photograph has gained renewed credibility. The image is directly referenced in one of Ghislaine Maxwell’s email exchanges with Jeffrey Epstein, in which she confirms being present when the photograph was taken.

Ghislaine had written, “In 2001 I was in London when (redacted) met a number of friends of mine including Prince Andrew. A photograph was taken as I imagine she wanted to show it to friends and family. I never asked (redacted) to give him a massage. I am stating for the record as fact: Prince Andrew came to my house to visit me – (redacted) was in the house and they did meet.”

Shockingly, the statement was followed by Maxwell claiming she had no idea that the then 16-year-old Virginia was being sexually abused by Andrew. In response, Epstein wrote back, citing several unanswered questions. Maxwell later replied, writing that she urgently needed to address what she described as malicious claims against her.

However, it did not stop Ghislaine Maxwell from attempting to undermine Virginia Giuffre’s claims as being driven purely by financial gain. Although the victim’s name was redacted from the document, it was clear that Giuffre was the person being discussed.

Ghislaine termed the allegations against her as a bunch of lies and stated, “The allegations made against me by (redacted) are lies. I have consistently stated that they are untrue and I have waited for an opportunity to prove this in a court of law.”

She further discredited the allegations made by the victim against her and Prince Andrew. Ghislaine wrote, “The salacious claims she makes are untrue and made purely for financial gain. The relentless media harassment to which I, Alan Dershowitz and Prince Andrew have been subjected to over the last week has become intolerable and breaches any justifiable sense of natural justice.”

Maxwell’s confirmation is also in stark contrast to her very own dismissal of the photo as a fake. In 2023, she spoke to TalkTV and said, “It’s a fake. I don’t believe it’s real for a second, in fact I’m sure it’s not. Well, there’s never been an original, and further, there’s no photograph, and I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.”

In the wake of the validation of the picture, which Maxwell has already done, the late Virginia Giuffre’s family has expressed contentment. Her brother, Sky Roberts, mentioned to the press, “It truly does vindicate Virginia… she was not lying this entire time. It’s a moment where we’re really proud of our sister.”