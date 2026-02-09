The Epstein files have brought up several big names in their latest batch, which was released on January 30, 2026. One of the names was from the Royal Family: the former Prince Andrew, who is now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Royal Family has been trying its best to do some damage control ever since the new files revealed a picture of Andrew with four other women in a compromising position. The monarchy has gone to extreme lengths as they face backlash in the US and UK.

Sky News: King Charles has been heckled regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein for the second time in a week, during his visit to Clitheroe, Lancashire, England. pic.twitter.com/tOiQIaYeou — World Source News (@Worldsource24) February 9, 2026

They previously stripped Andrew of his title so that they could publicly cut ties with him amid the Epstein scandal. In addition, King Charles III has personally denied any links to Andrew and his alleged antics with the late financier, Jeffrey Epstein. It looks like the scrutiny is far from over for the Royal Family.

Recently, King Charles III was heckled by anonymous men during a scheduled visit to the Clitheroe train station in Lancashire. According to The Independent, an anonymous man confronted the King with a question he might have seriously hoped to avoid.

King Charles was greeting royal family supporters who gathered to see him. But as he shook hands and exchanged smiles with many, an anonymous man suddenly confronted him about the Epstein Files and the alleged link to his brother.

Sky News read out some of the newly released emails between Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/mptnPMYJMJ — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 30, 2026

He wasn’t exactly subtle about it. Not only did people turn around, but even the royal guards scanned the crowds for the person and immediately ushered King Charles away from the scene. But it wasn’t until the heckler got an opportunity to get a word in with the King.

The heckler loudly asked,

“Charles! How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?”

Initially, King Charles didn’t pay much attention to the scream. But after the crowd around him started booing the man, it seemed to have startled the royal member. Despite the booing, the heckler continued to demand accountability.

The heckler asked loudly again, “Have you been protecting Andrew from prosecution?” The royal member continued to ignore the question as his guards began leading him away from the crowd. The exact identity of the person who confronted the King remains unknown. However, this comes amid major backlash over the new information that has come to light.

The Epstein files highlighted one email in which Andrew allegedly discussed confidential trade information from his visits to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. Another email linked him to the alleged murder of an unidentified woman.

🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS: More royal heckling over the Andrew scandal. This time Charles heckled in Dedham. Essex Police then questioned the heckler. Public anger is growing. Police and government are failing to hold the royals to account. #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy #Epstein pic.twitter.com/564WHOzgLn — Republic (@RepublicStaff) February 5, 2026

As the conspiracy theories and backlash continue online, this isn’t the first time King Charles had to deal with a similar incident. Before he visited Lancashire, the royal dealt with another heckler at an Essex village called Dedham.

During his walk through the village with his wife, Queen Camilla, a heckler asked the royal couple about the legal consequences of Andrew’s actions. The person asked, “Charles, have you pressurized the police to start investigating Andrew?”

The couple reportedly ignored the question as they continued to walk through the quaint village of Dedham. The Royal Family has remained silent about the newly brewing scandal involving Andrew and the Epstein files.