Ex-Prince Andrew Reportedly Used Code Words To Sneak Young Girls Into Buckingham Palace

It appears that of late, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s name has become synonymous with controversies. To add fuel to the fire, information about the former prince sneaking women into the Buckingham Palace using code words has surfaced amid his connection to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Recently, a source has revealed to The Sun how Andrew had the women enter the palace. Andrew used a special code: “Mrs. Windsor will arrive shortly, please let her in and show her up.”

This was not at all something that the palace staff enjoyed, according to the source, but followed anyway because of Andrew’s orders. These clandestine visits reportedly had to go through minimal or zero security clearance.

Anyone who has watched ‘Scoop’ will now be familiar with the photojournalist Jae Donnelly, who captured Prince Andrew and the very young girls at Epstein’s New York mansion. As some royal reporters are now expressing sympathy for Andrew, here are the real photos: pic.twitter.com/j0j7IJfZuh — The spirit of Diderot (@UK_Republic) April 9, 2024

The source said, “This was always via one of the out of sight staff entrances.. It was so frequent that they used to just roll their eyes and say ‘yes sir’…It went on for years. The royal protection officers hated being assigned Andrew as he was so unpleasant and dismissive.” Andrew was not well-liked by people who served him, as per the source.

Another source highlighted how these visits also compromised palace security.

They mentioned, “Buckingham Palace isn’t the fortress you think it is…A lot of them had no security clearance whatsoever. Few details, if any, were taken because of his status within the Royal Household…It was regularly discussed by courtiers but nothing was ever done to challenge it.”

Apart from allegedly being involved in a sex scandal, Andrew apparently even shared some confidential information with Epstein. The Thames Valley Police started an investigation into the matter, and King Charles is supportive of it.

A spokesperson from the palace has claimed that the king “made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.”

A U.S. lawmaker, Rep. Ro Khanna, even claimed, “This is the most vulnerable the British Monarchy has ever been…Maybe this will be the end of the Monarchy.”

Prince William and Princess Kate realize the extent of the damage Andrew has caused. Hence, they are eager to help with the investigation.

The newest Royals, Prince William & Princess Kate, are coming out fully in support of victims of the Epstein scandal, including implicitly against Uncle Andrew, in a refreshing turn of events at the Palace that heralds a new Firm. — Charles @ Victoria (@CharlesVic50) February 9, 2026

Their spokesperson has said, “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”