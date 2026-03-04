Former Prince Andrew’s Embarrassing Meltdown Becomes New Low After Eviction from Royal Lodge

Last month, former Prince Andrew was arrested on a misdemeanor charge on his 66th birthday. Despite repeatedly denying any wrongdoing, authorities arrested him on suspicion of the charge. His latest setback came when he was forcefully evicted from Royal Lodge.

According to reports from The Sun, the former Duke of York tried to talk his way out of trouble when he was evicted from the Windsor residence and relocated to Sandringham. He begged authorities, saying, “I’m the Queen’s second son, you can’t do this to me.” Even though King Charles stripped him of his royal titles, he continued invoking his mother’s name and acting entitled because of his birthright.

In the same report, a royal insider shared that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor refused to leave or take responsibility. His sense of privilege was evident when he was told to vacate Royal Lodge. The source said that Prince Andrew repeatedly shouted that he was the Queen’s second son and that they couldn’t evict him.

🇬🇧 Prince Andrew’s eviction from Royal Lodge has dashed hopes of leaving the £30 million leasehold to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. pic.twitter.com/x8I8g9zR22 — EA (@EA4092280699645) February 21, 2026

The source added, “It is extraordinary he chose to use the Queen’s name in his defence.” They were unsure whether word had reached home yet, saying they should know about the “reality of his dire situation.” Another source came forward to give a closer look at Prince Andrew’s eviction, making it clear that he did not intend to leave the residence.

They mentioned that Mountbatten-Windsor was believed to be the favorite child of Queen Elizabeth II. However, reports now suggest he may have been her blind spot. Additionally, discussions between him and his ex-wife took place in an effort to ease him out, but it became a standoff that was nicknamed the Siege of Royal Lodge.

When the News channels kept saying yesterday, police are searching both of his residences 🤔 did yall catch that😂Prince Andrew, The Duke of York is still very much the lease holder of Royal Lodge😜 The eviction headlines was just for optics, that’s all, but am sure this ain’t… pic.twitter.com/KcuidQgVa5 — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) February 20, 2026

In a separate report by Express, he paid a “peppercorn rent” for February 2026. However, what stood out most was his reported entitlement, arrogance and privilege. The report mentioned that he had screamed, “Don’t you know who I am?” when he was shown the door.

Prince Andrew was reportedly not pleased about being evicted and reacted angrily. However, he was not done yet, as he was making moves to avoid downsizing from his luxurious home. According to Daily Mail, a source said that the fallen Duke of York had been trying to block the move. The insider said,

“He is likely to move into temporary furnished accommodation provided by the King at Windsor or Sandringham as a stop-gap to spare him dealing with it all. A trusted member of staff is to be left behind to supervise the packing at the Lodge.”

Though the insiders were unsure of the event dates, they emphasised that leaving Prince Andrew in exile would not be wise.