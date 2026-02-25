After his recent arrest relating to misconduct in public office, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been banned from doing one activity, and it’s one that he really enjoys. The former prince’s royal aides have warned him that it is unseemly for the public to see him enjoying himself right now.

As reported by The Sun, that activity is something former Prince Andrew truly enjoys – namely horse riding. To be seen galloping around, probably with a smile on his face, is something that is just not done by someone in his situation. Moreover the aides warned him that it would be a “bad look” for him to be seen enjoying himself on horseback while the police investigation continues.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested by Thames Valley Policy on Thursday, his 66th birthday, while they questioned the former prince for 11 hours before releasing him to return to his new home in Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate. Basically, Andrew stands accused to sharing confidential information with the disgraced financier and pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, while he was working as the UK’s trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

A source told The Sun, “Since his arrest last week he has been ordered not to go horse riding. It’s considered a bad look. They don’t think he should be seen grinning and smiling on his horse like he was in Windsor.”

“But it was one of the few things he actually enjoyed doing so what on earth is he going to do with his time?” the source wondered.

The restriction will no doubt come as a blow to the former prince, who is known for his love of horse riding. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace apparently declined to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, relating to the charge against Andrew, the UK government is preparing to release files which detail his appointment as trade envoy. Meanwhile, MPs have supported a motion from Liberal Democrats asking for the public release of the papers. This includes any correspondence from Peter Mandelson, relating to the role he held from 2001 to 2011.

Moreover, Mandelson was also arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Monday, after similar allegations were made of him passing sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, MPs from all parties called to admonish the former prince in the Commons. Moreover, Conservative minister Alex Burghart said it was “possible to identify the hand of Epstein” in Mountbatten-Windsor’s appointment to the role back in 2001.

Moreover, trade minister Sir Chris Bryant dubbed the former prince a “rude, arrogant and entitled man” and that he was on a “constant self-aggrandizing and self-enriching hustle”.

According to Monica Harding, an MP for Esher and Walton, former Prince Andrew stayed in his post for 10 years despite the “reputation that preceded him” and that concerns were “met with a shrug”.

“Before his arrival, senior staff in both the embassy and the British Council were rolling their eyes – his reputation preceded him,” Harding said, adding:

I was told it was a containment exercise, that overseas missions feared putting him out there in case he said something inappropriate, that he was arrogant and that he wasn’t on top of the detail of his brief. Rather than looking forward to his visit as an opportunity to play up Britain, instead, it was thought that he would do damage.

Meanwhile, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor vehemently denies any wrongdoing in his connection with Epstein. However, he has yet to comment on the latest developments.

According to Thames Valley Police’s assistant chief constable Oliver Wright, “Officers have now left the location we have been searching in Berkshire. This concludes the search activity that commenced following our arrest of a man in his sixties from Norfolk on Thursday,” adding, “We understand the significant public interest in this case and our investigation remains ongoing.”

“It is important that our investigators are given the time and space to progress their work. We will provide updates when it is appropriate to do so, but this is unlikely to be for some time,” Wright added.