Epstein Island Survivor Accuses Donald Trump of Using Bizarre Nicknames To Describe Young Women

When the Department of Justice (DOJ) released documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, it showcased how some of the world’s most powerful figures had ties with the late sex offender. One high-profile name mentioned multiple times in the files was that of President Donald Trump, who has been accused of having close ties with the disgraced financier.

Now, a victim of the convicted child abuser has claimed that bizarre nicknames were used to refer to the young women present at the infamous Epstein island.

In an interview, conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), an anonymous woman made sexual assault allegations against Epstein and the president. She claimed that sometime in the 1980s, when she was between the ages of 13 and 14, Epstein had introduced her to Trump.

“Trump appears in the Epstein files more than anyone besides Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.” Congressman Robert Garcia. Ranking member, House Oversight. He wants Trump before the committee under oath. Source: Rep. Garcia, March 5, 2026 pic.twitter.com/hB5axOSofO — Epstein File Search (@epsteinsearchin) March 6, 2026

She alleged that the president had sexually assaulted her and claimed that Trump used specific terms while referring to underage girls. The victim stated that she had heard words like “fresh meat,” “untainted” and “not jaded” being used to describe the girls.

The memo mentioned that the victim was unaware of the term “not jaded” at the time and had to look up the meaning of the word “jaded.” Later in the interview, she said that Trump told everyone present in the room to leave except her, and allegedly told her, “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.”

The woman alleged that Trump then unzipped his pants and held her head down to his genitals. She said that following this, she fought back and “bit him.” The president, in pain, allegedly said words that were equivalent to “get this little girl out of here,” according to the woman.

She further stated that she bit his private part because he disgusted her and the stench of money “reeked off of him.”

According to CNN, this anonymous victim was identified as Jane Doe, and four incidents matched those mentioned in the memos. According to 2021 court records, she was deemed ineligible for compensation under the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program. Officials, however, never made public the reasons for her ineligibility.

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California questioned Attorney General Pam Bondi about allegations about President Trump that were included in the Epstein files. Bondi accused Democrats of “trying to deflect against all the great things Donald Trump has done.” Following her exchange… pic.twitter.com/W0mpiofsoJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 11, 2026

Furthermore, Doe had voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit, and her lawyer told The Post and Courier that she had received financial compensation from Epstein’s estate to settle the case. Karoline Leavitt told The Daily Beast that the claims were nothing more than baseless accusations, which lack credible evidence.

Leavitt claimed that the allegations were reinforced by former President Joe Biden’s DOJ, which knew about the Epstein files but chose not to act. She added, “They knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong.”

Likewise, Trump has persistently denied any wrongdoing despite his alleged ties with Epstein. “I have nothing to hide. I’ve been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein,” Trump told reporters.