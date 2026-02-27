Trump’s Niece Alleges He Is “Acting Like a Guilty Man” in Connection to Epstein Files Controversy

Mary Trump, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the elder brother of Donald Trump and the eldest son of Fred Trump, has been critical of her uncle’s politics. Speaking with CNN about the Epstein Files, Mary Trump recently said that her uncle, Donald Trump, is “acting like a guilty man.”

The psychologist believes that the President has been acting odd since the Epstein scandal linked him to the late child trafficker. She thinks that his behaviour is consistent with someone who might be guilty.

“The fact of the matter is that, Donald, since the Epstein files have become an issue since he got back into the White House, he has been acting like a guilty man,” Mary alleged.

“And I think much more troubling is the extent to which the DOJ, which currently is acting as if it’s his personal defence firm, is covering for him because the truth of the matter is, if he had no involvement in anything suspect, he more than anybody else would want full transparency,” she added.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest has intensified calls for investigations of American figures linked to Jeffrey Epstein, impacting midterm elections. ⚖️ Mary Trump accuses the DOJ of complicity in protecting the guilty, undermining institutional credibility. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/d6tTHBLJBz — unumihai Media (@unumihaimedia) February 20, 2026

The Trump administration has received a lot of backlash for the way that it has handled the release of the Epstein Files. Lawmakers and citizens alike have been demanding a transparent view of the handling of the documents. The Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed with bipartisan support in November.

The Department of Justice has been accused of hiding documents in a bid to protect influential figures, including Donald Trump. Critics have called out the lack of action on influential Americans who have been named in the files. This is in stark contrast to the action that is being taken around the world, particularly in Europe.

DOJ release more Epstein files, including emails with Bill Gates, Jay Z, Steve Tisch, Howard Lutnick, etc. Yet, nothing will be done. “It’s the frustration of normal people watching a certain class of people get away with everything every single time.” pic.twitter.com/lS0NCdlmar — Tucker Carlson Network 🇺🇸 Fan Account (@TCNetworkFans) January 31, 2026

The Department of Justice has iterated time and time again that it has followed the laws and released all the documents that it was legally bound to. The act made certain provisions for which documents can be withheld by the Department of Justice.

Duplicate documents, files that could compromise ongoing investigations, and documents that are irrelevant to the cases brought against Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, could be barred from release.

President Trump has said that he cut off all contact with Epstein in the mid-2000s, and was not involved in any of his illegal activities. However, an independent Democratic enquiry concluded that documents that directly accuse Trump have been withheld.

The DOJ has called these claims misleading. In the past, Donald Trump has labelled his connection to Epstein’s illegal activities as a ‘Democratic hoax.’