Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, is set to join Erika Kirk in visiting George Washington University on April 2. This will launch the “This is the Turning Point USA Tour,” during which guests will speak on campus, along with Erika, as reported by The Irish Star.

On the university’s webpage, Turning Point USA wrote, “Each stop is a chance to honor Charlie’s mission and keep the fight alive. We know he wouldn’t want us to surrender or be coerced into silence. Free speech is only free if we use our voices.”

The announcement comes after Leavitt left a vague message about regrets on her Instagram stories. It read, “Things you’ll never regret: Praying, Putting your phone down, listening over talking, calling your mom, reading the Bible.”

Erika Kirk, Karoline Leavitt coming to George Washington University for Turning Point USA tour Turning Point USA’s Erika Kirk and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt are set to make an appearance at George Washington University. The event, scheduled for Thursday, April… — 🌻🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🧡Pro USA Israel Reagan Republican (@lou_twin) March 25, 2026

She also claimed that people won’t regret “investing in memories, being thankful, forgiving others, forgiving yourself, giving a compliment, drinking more water, saying ‘I love you,’ and trusting god.”

After this post, Leavitt celebrated the baby shower of her second child.

Apart from Leavitt, the guest list includes Vice President JD Vance, who is set to visit the University of Georgia on April 1.

Later, Vivek Ramaswamy, Lawrence Jones, Savannah Chrisley, Donald Trump Jr., Tom Homan, Benny Johnson, Matt Walsh, and Michael Knowles are also expected to serve as guest speakers at universities across the country, as reported by Yahoo! News.

More stops will be announced on The Turning Point Tour’s official page.

This news comes after the University of Arkansas chapter of Turning Point USA cut its ties with the national organization. They plan to rebrand themselves as “Young American Revival,” as reported by The Hill.

Dino Fantegrossi, the chapter president, claimed in a statement, “It feels we have become consumed with metrics, creating viral cultural moments, and generally chasing relevance…We have become reactionary when we need to be proactive.”

Fantegrossi further added, “Statements like ‘Charlie would have said…Charlie would have wanted…’ have, in many instances, felt disingenuous and manipulative.”

NEW from Turning Point USA: “The Turning Point Board has unanimously elected Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board. In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death.” pic.twitter.com/U87Ngkpyog — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 18, 2025

“We do not want to start this next chapter of our journey in conflict. Instead, we will remain solely focused on our mission as it was always intended,” Fantegrossi said.

After Charlie Kirk’s death, his wife, Erika, took over as CEO. At the Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards, Erika made a statement after receiving an award on behalf of her husband.

She stated, “I want to encourage you to know and understand something that Charlie knew and understood so deeply. He knew that evil wins when good people stay silent, and so for the rest of my life, I will make sure that I don’t stay silent,” as reported by the aforementioned Yahoo article.