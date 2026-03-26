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Karoline Leavitt Set to Join Erika Kirk’s Turning Point USA Tour Launch After Cryptic ‘No Regrets’ Post

Published on: March 26, 2026 at 4:02 AM ET

“This Is the Turning Point USA Tour” will expand to campuses across the nation.

Arpita Samaddar
Written By Arpita Samaddar
News Writer
Karoline Leavitt to join Turning Point USA tour after Erika Kirk'spost
Karoline Leavitt joins Erika Kirk for Turning Point USA tour (Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons/BruceSchaff,Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America)

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, is set to join Erika Kirk in visiting George Washington University on April 2. This will launch the “This is the Turning Point USA Tour,” during which guests will speak on campus, along with Erika, as reported by The Irish Star

On the university’s webpage, Turning Point USA wrote, “Each stop is a chance to honor Charlie’s mission and keep the fight alive. We know he wouldn’t want us to surrender or be coerced into silence. Free speech is only free if we use our voices.”

The announcement comes after Leavitt left a vague message about regrets on her Instagram stories. It read, “Things you’ll never regret: Praying, Putting your phone down, listening over talking, calling your mom, reading the Bible.”

 

She also claimed that people won’t regret “investing in memories, being thankful, forgiving others, forgiving yourself, giving a compliment, drinking more water, saying ‘I love you,’ and trusting god.”

After this post, Leavitt celebrated the baby shower of her second child. 

Apart from Leavitt, the guest list includes Vice President JD Vance, who is set to visit the University of Georgia on April 1. 

Later, Vivek Ramaswamy, Lawrence Jones, Savannah Chrisley, Donald Trump Jr., Tom Homan, Benny Johnson, Matt Walsh, and Michael Knowles are also expected to serve as guest speakers at universities across the country, as reported by Yahoo! News

More stops will be announced on The Turning Point Tour’s official page. 

This news comes after the University of Arkansas chapter of Turning Point USA cut its ties with the national organization. They plan to rebrand themselves as “Young American Revival,” as reported by The Hill.

Dino Fantegrossi, the chapter president, claimed in a statement, “It feels we have become consumed with metrics, creating viral cultural moments, and generally chasing relevance…We have become reactionary when we need to be proactive.”

Fantegrossi further added, “Statements like ‘Charlie would have said…Charlie would have wanted…’ have, in many instances, felt disingenuous and manipulative.”

 

“We do not want to start this next chapter of our journey in conflict. Instead, we will remain solely focused on our mission as it was always intended,” Fantegrossi said.

After Charlie Kirk’s death, his wife, Erika, took over as CEO. At the Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards, Erika made a statement after receiving an award on behalf of her husband. 

She stated, “I want to encourage you to know and understand something that Charlie knew and understood so deeply. He knew that evil wins when good people stay silent, and so for the rest of my life, I will make sure that I don’t stay silent,” as reported by the aforementioned Yahoo article. 

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