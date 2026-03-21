Stars Who Have Publicly Criticized Erika Kirk Since Charlie Kirk’s Death

Erika Kirk’s public image changed after her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was murdered in September 2025. She went from being known primarily as the wife of a vocal conservative leader to taking an active role in promoting the conservative beliefs her husband championed.

Charlie Kirk was known for confronting his ideological opponents, particularly during debates at various colleges. Erika faced criticism, too, when she shared her views that women should focus more on their families rather than their careers. The entertainment industry, pundits, and conspiracy theorists online harshly criticized her statements.

Candace Owens has publicly criticized Erika Kirk

The backlash against Erika Kirk continued after she requested Candace Owens to stop discussing her at the CBS News town hall meeting in December 2025. In March 2026, Candace Owens released another video that focused on Kirk’s academic achievements at Arizona State University.

Candace Owens has been creating videos called “Bride of Charlie,” where she questions Erika Kirk about her past and issues related to her role as a leader. She has shared new videos asking about Kirk’s college experience at Arizona State University, her success, and other topics related to her leadership and public statements.

Jennifer Welch launched a scathing attack on Erika Kirk

Jennifer Welch, a podcast host, criticized Erika Kirk in an episode of her show titled “I’ve Had It” that aired in December 2025. Jennifer condemned Erika’s stance on women who want to advance their careers while managing family life. In doing so, Jennifer accused Erika of boosting her own image through gender politics at the expense of other women.

Jennifer called Erika’s policy hypocritical and claimed that Erika was sharing a narrative to discourage women from chasing their professional goals. Compensation records, which were accessed by ProPublica, show that Erika is currently taking home the same $286,000 salary that Charlie Kirk was taking home. Although Jennifer was criticized for the timing of her attack, Erika appeared unconcerned, posting on Instagram that she was not going to let attacks and insults get in her way.

Chelsea Handler took Nicki Minaj to task over her chat with Erika Kirk

Nicki Minaj’s appearance at the conservative event AmericaFest in December 2025 with Erika Kirk did not go unnoticed, but the drama was not only political. At the event, Nicki was heard saying that she and Erika were “the cool kids,” as reported by LiveNow of Fox. The drama, however, was not long ignored, as comedian Chelsea Handler took notice of the drama and later brought it up at the Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony.

While discussing the movie “Sinners,” Chelsea Handler was reportedly heard making a racist comment about Nicki Minaj. The drama did not go unnoticed, as people took to the internet to condemn the comedian for crossing the line and using racism to make fun of Nicki Minaj and her relationship with Erika. The drama brought up the comedian’s outspoken personality, which has been heavily criticized for crossing the line when discussing other personalities.

Questioning Christine Quinn about her commitment to motherhood

Erika Kirk has been very vocal about her opinions concerning motherhood and family life. Erika, who is a mother of two, has encouraged women to take up motherhood; at the same time, she has been very vocal about her criticism of women who are more committed to their professional aspirations than to being mothers. In an interview with The New York Times, she was quoted as saying that women who are more committed to their professional aspirations are delaying getting married and having kids while living off the government.

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This statement received backlash from different people on social media. One such person was Christine Quinn, who questioned her commitment to being a mother. In her X account, she joked that Erika was everywhere but with her kids.