“We Have No Right to Ask…” – Candace Owens Questions Trump’s Choice of Erika Kirk for New Big Role

President Donald Trump has appointed Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, to the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors. The move places her on a panel that reviews morale, discipline and curriculum at the military academy. Her appointment also hands Candace Owens fresh material in a public feud that has been simmering for months.

The White House confirmed the decision. Erika Kirk now holds the seat her husband had been expected to fill before he was killed last year during a campus event in Utah.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said Trump believed the appointment would continue Charlie Kirk’s influence at the academy. She described him as someone who “served proudly on the Board” and inspired younger service members.

Candace Owens, a conservative commentator with a large podcast audience, has spent recent weeks accusing Erika Kirk of hiding information about her husband’s death. She voices the claims in a series Owens began called “Bride of Charlie.” She also questions many things about the couples’ marriage, finances, and Erika’s role in the family.

Her criticism of Erika has led to Owens being branded a “demon.” Many MAGA supporters feel that she is unfairly targeting the former model.

Now, Trump’s appointment of Erika Kirk has become new fodder for the political commentator. Owens took to social media and mocked the idea that questions about the appointment should be off limits because Kirk is a widow.

“She’s a grieving widow so we have no right to ask what the hell qualifies her,” Owens wrote on X.

The Board of Visitors is not a ceremonial group, says USA Today. It has oversight responsibilities that have a wide scope. Board members review issues ranging from discipline to curriculum to the academy’s finances and physical facilities. They also send formal recommendations to the Secretary of Defense and the president in a report produced twice a year.

The board currently has sixteen seats. Those positions are divided among presidential appointees, members of Congress and outside advisers with military or policy backgrounds. Erika Kirk is now one of five members directly appointed by Trump.

Her late husband had already been involved in the board’s work before his death. During meetings last year he asked academy officials how they were carrying out orders from the Trump administration to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs. He also did not want the academy promoting what he described as “anti-American” or ideological viewpoints. Will Erika do the same?

Erika Kirk stepped into a more public role after her husband’s death. She became chief executive of Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization Charlie Kirk founded in 2012.

But before her work with the group, Erika Kirk had a different résumé. She won the Miss Arizona USA pageant in 2012 and later earned a Juris Master’s degree. Erika also studied political science and international relations.

Owens’ comment spread quickly across political accounts online. Many people have responded to her social media post in support of what she’s saying. But, certain MAGA followers think that Kirk’s appointment makes logical sense.

Either way, two seats on the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors remained vacant. Those appointments are expected to be filled later this year.