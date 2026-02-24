Candace Owens Receives Backlash for ‘Bride of Charlie’ – New Series Investigating Erika Kirk

After she teased her new series “investigating” Erika Kirk, Candace Owens is being accused of being “evil” in what is reportedly the latest in a series of attacks on Charlie Kirk’s widow by the podcaster. The series is titled “Bride of Charlie” and the first episode is set to drop on Wednesday, February 25.

Owens, 36, stands accused of peddling conspiracy theories, particularly in the case of Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika. In the teaser trailer, the first scene reflects the news coverage of the late conservative influencer’s assassination in September 2025. It then switches to coverage of Erika, 37, following his murder.

We’ll be back on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/xCUfpQAmGG — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 23, 2026

In the trailer, a series of clips of Erika, who took over as Turning Point USA (TPUSA) CEO after Charlie’s death, also makes reference to “Zionists” and Israel. The trailer ends with a shot of Erika wearing a crown, and the release of the trailer on Monday drew many reactions from horrified supporters of Erika.

Meanwhile, a series of allegations are made against Erika, the Turning Point USA CEO in the trailer. This led to a series of comments attacking Candace Owens, including one from Seth Dillon of the Babylon Bee, who wrote on X:

“What would Charlie have to say about this? And what would he think of his so-called friends who can’t summon the courage to say it for him?”

Another comment from Meghan McCain slammed the trailer and the series itself. She wrote, “Pure, unadulterated, f***ing evil. Who in God’s name would put a woman whose husband was brutally assassinated in front of the entire world through this? I am so upset by this, I am just so deeply sorry Erika and her family have to be put through this.”

Meanwhile, Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro called Owens “evil” in a 10-minute video he shared on X.

A spokesperson for Owens told The Post, “We have no comment. The series will speak for itself, and you can watch the premiere episode [Wednesday].”

“LOL. There isn’t any backlash outside of the Zionist bubble – which has no influence. People are excited to watch, and we are looking forward to presenting what we’ve discovered about Mrs. Kirk,” the spokesperson added.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot on September 10, 2025 while giving a speech at Utah Valley University. Meanwhile, Candace Owens has made several outlandish claims against Erika since his death, with their feud continuing despite a meeting between them in December.

Meanwhile, the trailer and the series come out at a time when Charlie’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, 22, failed to get prosecutors taken off his murder case. Moreover, Robinson will face the death penalty if he is convicted of aggravated murder in the shooting.

Robinson’s legal team had sought to disqualify the Utah County Attorney’s Office from prosecuting his murder case, as one of the prosecutor’s daughters was in the audience at the time Charlie was shot. However, a judge tossed the case. In the meantime, friends and family of Erika Kirk will no doubt stand by her side.