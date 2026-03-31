Erika Kirk’s Criticism of Druski’s Skits Impersonating Her Fact-Checked by X Community Notes

It’s fact-check time. Comedian Druski’s viral skits mimicking Erika Kirk have been trending for quite some time now. As the skits and the backlash occupied headline space, fake screenshots of Erika Kirk and Druski’s online war of words also started doing the rounds, which were soon fact-checked by X’s community note.

Community notes on X are often used to flag potentially misleading information, giving readers more context. Readers usually add context that they thought people might want to know. The post is accompanied by a question asking readers whether the note is helpful.

A screenshot of Erika Kirk slamming Druski in the comments section of an Instagram post started circulating online. “Druski this is sick. You fully dressed up as me, copied my look, my voice, my mannerisms, and turned me into a joke for millions of people. But let me guess, when it’s done to me it’s suddenly ‘comedy.’ If I did anything even remotely comparable, y’all would be trying to ruin my life. This is racist, humiliating, and you know exactly what you’re doing,” the comment from Erika Kirk read. However, it turned out to be fake.

An X community note was pinned to the viral thread, clarifying, “This interaction between Druski & Erika Kirk is fake and never happened. As of this note, Erika Kirk has not responded to Druski’s parody video shown in this post. No comments from her appear on Druski’s original post on Instagram.”

Druski allegedly reply on the fake post read, “I never even said your name in the video the fact you saw a wig, a Bible, and a character and immediately decided it was about you is kind of telling on yourself.” It was posted along with a link to the original Instagram post, which contained no such comments from either party.

Turns out, this wasn’t the sole fake Erika Kirk vs Druski social media interaction that surfaced online. A separate thread on X claimed that Erika Kirk had asked Elon Musk to fix Grok after the AI wrongly identified Druski’s character as her in a viral skit. Erika also accused Grok of spreading false info, per the tweet which was soon marked as fake by the community note.

“The screenshot in the video is not authentic. Erika Kirk did not post this; her account has no such post, and her last was March 21, 2026. She has not responded to the Druski skit or Grok,” the X community note issued a clarification.

Erika Kirk called on Elon Musk to fix Grok after the AI wrongly identified Druski’s character as her in a viral skit. She insisted it’s not her and accused Grok of spreading false info. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JxC5ACSSrI — DG🎭 (@DanielGilr44222) March 28, 2026

As of now, Erika Kirk has not responded to any of the controversial skit videos posted by Druski on social media. The latest clip “How Conservative Women in America Act,” mocking Erika, has reportedly garnered over millions of views.

On the professional front, Erika Kirk is currently busy with the Turning Point USA tour. Erika Kirk became CEO and Chair of TPUSA following her husband Charlie Kirk’s death in September last year. Vice President JD Vance will join her as a speaker at the University of Athens on April 14.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is also on the slate of speakers attending the Turning Point USA tour. The other speakers at the tour include Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Border Czar Tom Homan, to name a few.