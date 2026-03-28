Erika Kirk Targeted by Joe Rogan Jabs and Viral Druski Skit as Backlash Explodes

Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, faced renewed online criticism this week.

The attention came after Joe Rogan made remarks about her on his podcast, and a skit by comedian Druski went viral. These two statements, which happened just days apart, led to new discussions about Kirk’s public appearances and her life since her husband was killed in September 2025.

Rogan talked about her in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with comedian Mark Normand. Newsweek reported that Rogan called her an “odd duck” and asked Normand if he had seen a compilation video of her making “crazy eyes.” He also mentioned a video where she supposedly made “demon eyes.”

Normand referred to Kirk as a “kook” and later as “possessed,” while Rogan said, “she just gets intense.” After a clip of Kirk being interviewed by Bari Weiss played, Normand remarked that she seemed to be “having a good time” and labeled her a “star f*****,” to which Rogan replied, “a little bit maybe.”

Joe Rogan drops a massive bombshell exposing Erica Kirk. He calls her a possessed kook and reveals she literally starred in internal CIA training films about EMP attacks and critical infrastructure. You cannot make this up! pic.twitter.com/HBKukbvxhF — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 23, 2026

These comments added to the criticism Erika Kirk has received since she took over leadership of Turning Point USA following Charlie Kirk’s death at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025.

The Associated Press reported that Charlie, 31, was killed during an appearance that was part of his “American Comeback Tour.” Newsweek noted that Erika Kirk later talked about the public attention in an Instagram post from October.

She wrote, “There is no linear blueprint for grief. One day you’re collapsed on the floor crying out the name Jesus in between labored breaths. The next you’re playing with your children in the living room, surrounded by family photos, and feeling a rush of something you can only attempt to define as divinely planted and bittersweet joy as a smile breaks through on your face.”

The day after the Rogan story picked up steam, comedian Druski shared a sketch on X with the caption, “How Conservative Women in America act.” The video showed Druski in full prosthetics portraying a woman widely considered to be Erika Kirk.

The sketch included scenes of dancing with fireworks and American flags behind him, a mock press conference about the Iran war, holding a Bible during a media event, and attending a Pilates class.

Reactions to the sketch varied depending on political affiliation. Newsweek reported that some users praised it, with one calling Druski “the goat.” Others felt the video crossed a line since Kirk is still grieving.

Conservative commentator Jon Root posted on X, “This is too far man… You were completely disrespectful during NFL Honors and now you’re making fun of Erika Kirk, whose husband was brutally assassinated. This ain’t it.” Texas senator Ted Cruz shared a quote tweet, describing the skit as “Beneath contempt.”

As the clip circulated, false claims also emerged that Erika Kirk had sent Druski a cease-and-desist letter.

Newsweek later clarified that this claim was untrue. In an email to the magazine, a representative for Druski stated, “Any claim that a cease and desist was issued to Druski is absolutely false.” At the time of writing this report, Erika Kirk had not publicly responded to either the skit or Rogan’s remarks.