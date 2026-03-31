Charlie Kirk Murder Case Explodes: Court Filing Shows Fatal Bullet May Not Match Suspect’s Rifle

Charlie Kirk’s assassination on September 10, 2025, marked an unexpected loss for conservatives. The investigation for the TPUSA founder, who was fatally shot on-stage during an event in Utah Valley, is still ongoing.

22-year-old Tyler Robinson was first arrested and then charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and causing serious bodily injury. He was also charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child. With the course of the investigation, Robinson is now facing a potential death sentence for the murder of Charlie Kirk.

🚨 CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION CASE JUST EXPLODED — “KILL SHOT” BULLET DOES NOT MATCH TYLER ROBINSON’S RIFLE Everyone said something felt off.

They were right. A new court filing claims the ATF couldn’t tie the fatal bullet to the rifle linked to Tyler Robinson. Read that… pic.twitter.com/iOyXCSip48 — EngrTee🖤🤞🏿🎭 (@OluwatosinPaul7) March 31, 2026

Meanwhile, a new court filing in the high-profile assassination case has brought an unexpected revelation. It claimed that the bullet that killed Kirk did not match the rifle linked to Robinson. Robinson’s defense attorneys alleged that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) could not establish a direct link between “the bullet recovered at autopsy [and] the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson.”

In the wake of this new information, a Fox News report said Robinson’s defense attorneys will proceed to present the department’s testimony as exculpatory evidence. On Friday, the team filed a motion to postpone the preliminary hearing for nearly six months.

Citing their reasons, the defense attorneys noted that DNA reports from the ATF will take time to analyze. They have allegedly identified different DNA patterns in evidence collected at the crime scene, which could lead to a different verdict altogether.

The court filing concluded, “As these cases indicate, determining the number of contributors to a DNA mixture and determining whether the FBI and the ATF reliably applied validated and correct scientific procedures… is a complicated process which requires the assistance of various types of experts, including forensic biologists, geneticists, system engineers and statisticians, all of whom must review and evaluate.”

The attorneys also argued that Robinson had not been provided access to forensic case files and data necessary for the investigation, the very scientific reports the state plans to introduce at the preliminary hearing.

🚨 BREAKING: MAJOR DEVELOPMENT – Charlie Kirk assassination case New defense court filing drops a bombshell: ATF firearm analyst was unable to match the bullet recovered from Kirk’s body to the Mauser rifle allegedly tied to suspect Tyler Robinson. If the fatal bullet doesn’t… — Rick (@colonelhogans) March 31, 2026

Prosecutors alleged that Tyler drove nearly three hours to reach the university campus in Utah to assassinate Kirk. While the 22-year-old tried to flee after the crime, it was his father who turned him over to authorities. Matt Robinson was able to identify the gun used in the crime through pictures shared by authorities during the manhunt. The firearm allegedly belonged to Matt’s father.

According to court documents, Tyler, during a text message with his roommate and partner, admitted leaving behind the rifle. He confessed that it could become a key piece of evidence in the case and that he had even planned to retrieve it from his drop location.

However, since the area was secured soon after, he could not get there. Robinson finally admitted his crime to his father after being questioned about the missing family rifle. Matt then handed him over to authorities.

Tyler is scheduled to make his next court appearance on April 17, when the defense and prosecution will debate allowing cameras and microphones in the courtroom. The issue arose due to pretrial publicity surrounding the case.

The fact that U.S. President Donald Trump has called for Robinson to receive the death penalty has further complicated matters. Moreover, Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, has also called for full transparency in the investigation, stating, “We deserve to have cameras in there.”