Entertainment

New ‘SNL’ Skit Parodies Pam Bondi’s Firing by Donald Trump

Published on: April 6, 2026 at 2:32 PM ET

NBC’s sketch show SNL blends political satire and sports parody while taking aim at Pam Bondi’s abrupt dismissal.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Pam Bondi lambasted on 'SNL' by Amy Poehler in cold open.
Pam Bondi mocked on 'Saturday Night Live - SNL' cold open. (Image Source: X vido screengrab, wikimedia commons.

Saturday Night Live took aim at Attorney General Pam Bondi’s firing by Donald Trump during the cold open of its April 4 episode, blending political satire with sports-style commentary. The SNL episode also poked fun at the Artemis II space mission and tensions involving Iran through an NCAA-themed sketch featuring Kenan Thompson portraying Charles Barkley.

The SNL episode opened with a segment centred on Pam Bondi’s dismissal, though in a departure from recent episodes, it did not feature James Austin Johnson’s usual portrayal of Trump. Instead, the sketch shifted tone when Bondi, played by Ashley Padilla, appeared to respond, USA Today reports.

“The truth is, I was amazing at my job, and I am proud to say I made history as the first woman ever to be fired as attorney general,” Padilla’s Pam Bondi said. “I shattered that glass exit door!” The character then became emotional, admitting she already missed the role and adding, “They threw my headshot in the trash like it was the Epstein files!”

Rather than sticking strictly to a political format, the cold open pivoted into a parody of a NCAA Final Four post-game show. Thompson’s Barkley repeatedly veered off-topic, delivering blunt commentary on current events, including Bondi’s exit.

“As attorney general, Pam Bondi was, and I don’t say this often, terrible,” Thompson said in character. “It is a shame when somebody gets fired, but we should all be glad that that freckle-chested dragon lady is gone.”

“Hey guys.

The sketch also made a quick nod to a recent report from the Daily Mail—one that USA TODAY noted has not been independently confirmed—alleging that Bryon Noem, the husband of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, engages in cross-dressing. In character, Kenan Thompson’s version of Charles Barkley joked that Noem’s husband “looks like he’s starring in ‘Big Momma’s House 4.’ ”

Thompson’s Barkley also took aim at the Artemis II mission, mocking it as a misuse of funds. “They ain’t even going to the moon! They’re just flying around the moon,” he said. “What’s the point of that? It’s like telling your kids you’re going to Disney World, and then you just take them to Goofy Lot D and go home.”

The cold open marked a shift from recent years, when Easter-season episodes of Saturday Night Live typically featured James Austin Johnson delivering a holiday-themed message as Donald Trump. It also followed closely behind another recent cold open in which Ashley Padilla portrayed Noem in the first episode after her reported removal from the administration.

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