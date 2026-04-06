Saturday Night Live took aim at Attorney General Pam Bondi’s firing by Donald Trump during the cold open of its April 4 episode, blending political satire with sports-style commentary. The SNL episode also poked fun at the Artemis II space mission and tensions involving Iran through an NCAA-themed sketch featuring Kenan Thompson portraying Charles Barkley.

The SNL episode opened with a segment centred on Pam Bondi’s dismissal, though in a departure from recent episodes, it did not feature James Austin Johnson’s usual portrayal of Trump. Instead, the sketch shifted tone when Bondi, played by Ashley Padilla, appeared to respond, USA Today reports.

“The truth is, I was amazing at my job, and I am proud to say I made history as the first woman ever to be fired as attorney general,” Padilla’s Pam Bondi said. “I shattered that glass exit door!” The character then became emotional, admitting she already missed the role and adding, “They threw my headshot in the trash like it was the Epstein files!”

‘SNL’ cold open mocks Pam Bondi’s Senate hearing https://t.co/MFIfTQKUWK — Mashable (@mashable) October 12, 2025

Rather than sticking strictly to a political format, the cold open pivoted into a parody of a NCAA Final Four post-game show. Thompson’s Barkley repeatedly veered off-topic, delivering blunt commentary on current events, including Bondi’s exit.

“As attorney general, Pam Bondi was, and I don’t say this often, terrible,” Thompson said in character. “It is a shame when somebody gets fired, but we should all be glad that that freckle-chested dragon lady is gone.”

Ashley Padilla’s impersonation followed, providing some balance by joking that it was performed “in accordance with Federal Communication Commission guidelines.” The comic added, “Hey guys. So nice to be back at the Final Four… decade(s) of this great country,” she continued.

Bondi was fired earlier in the week by Donald Trump. The dismissal came after the President reportedly became frustrated with her response to the Justice Department releasing millions of Jeffrey Epstein-related files. The decision also came after Trump appeared publicly annoyed that the department hadn’t moved to charge his political enemies.

Pam Bondi found out she was let go while on a flight with Trump to attend a Supreme Court argument on Wednesday, The Independent reports.

The sketch also made a quick nod to a recent report from the Daily Mail—one that USA TODAY noted has not been independently confirmed—alleging that Bryon Noem, the husband of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, engages in cross-dressing. In character, Kenan Thompson’s version of Charles Barkley joked that Noem’s husband “looks like he’s starring in ‘Big Momma’s House 4.’ ”

Thompson’s Barkley also took aim at the Artemis II mission, mocking it as a misuse of funds. “They ain’t even going to the moon! They’re just flying around the moon,” he said. “What’s the point of that? It’s like telling your kids you’re going to Disney World, and then you just take them to Goofy Lot D and go home.”

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reunite on ‘SNL’ — Pam Bondi reacts https://t.co/PnjQzKdzci pic.twitter.com/41Rn8aSVfw — Page Six (@PageSix) October 13, 2025

The cold open marked a shift from recent years, when Easter-season episodes of Saturday Night Live typically featured James Austin Johnson delivering a holiday-themed message as Donald Trump. It also followed closely behind another recent cold open in which Ashley Padilla portrayed Noem in the first episode after her reported removal from the administration.

Jack Black hosted Saturday Night Live while Jack White was the musical guest of the night. This is SNL’s first episode since March 14. Last week’s episode featured Harry Styles as host.

Next week, the sketch comedy show will have its new episode with host Colman Domingo making his debut. Musical guest Anitta will join Domingo. Season 47 will likely end in May.