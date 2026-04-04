Pam Bondi Termination Gets a Humiliating Twist After ‘South Park’ Strikes

President Donald Trump dismissed Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday and replaced her with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, amid mounting bipartisan criticism over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case files.

The creators of the Paramount+ animated series shared images from its 2025 Halloween special, “The Woman in the Hat,” which depicted Bondi, 60, with a permanently soiled face as a literal “brown-noser” to President Trump. The show’s X account (formerly Twitter) captioned the post: “You’ve got some s**t on your nose, Pam.”

You’ve got some shit on your nose, Pam. pic.twitter.com/oDv5DxDrEW — South Park (@SouthPark) April 2, 2026

The social media post prompted immediate reactions online from viewers and commenters.

One fan noted, “Not sure why Trump fired Bondi when she’s done such a bang-up job of protecting the Epstein perps, including Trump.”

“Wonder if PamBondi thinks slurping up all that orange taint was a good move now? Womp Womp,” another fan questioned.

A third commenter, among many, inquired, taking a dig at the Noem controversy. “Are you working on the Bryon Noem b**bies as we speak?”

The depiction appeared to mock what critics have described as Bondi’s loyalty to Trump. In the episode, her character investigates threats against a pregnant Satan, who is portrayed as Trump’s fictional partner, while ignoring the biological waste on her face.

The episode even offered a “scientific” breakdown of the substance on her nose, which paranormal investigators dubbed as “rectoplasm,” claiming it was composed of “54% McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish and 28% Taco Bell.”

Bondi’s dismissal follows criticism from some Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators regarding her handling of the Epstein-related files. During a contentious House Judiciary Committee hearing in February, Bondi faced criticism for privacy breaches and a lack of remorse.

Lawmakers said an accidental disclosure resulted in the release of Epstein survivors’ identities. Additionally, several attendees said Bondi neither apologized to nor made eye contact with survivors present at the hearing.

Pam Bondi thot she had hacked congressional oversight hearings by ignoring questions & attacking questioners. But she couldn’t evade the visuals: The Epstein survivors who sat solemnly behind her. She avoided eye contact & refused to offer an apology.https://t.co/bMKtssT4gi — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) February 12, 2026

Bondi is the latest MAGA-aligned figure to receive the South Park treatment. The show previously targeted former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, depicting her conducting ICE raids at children’s concerts while referencing past controversy involving her account of euthanizing a family pet.