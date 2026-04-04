Donald Trump’s Firing of Pam Bondi Is Followed By an Explosive DOJ Discovery

Pam Bondi’s exit from the Justice Department drew new attention when a photo of her official portrait sitting in a trash can circulated online just hours after President Donald Trump said he was firing her. The image, first reported by TMZ and picked up by other outlets, showed Bondi’s framed portrait lying upside down in an empty wire bin inside the DOJ building. The image circulated widely on social media following her removal.

Fake News vs. Real News pic.twitter.com/rMBJ9cGf5T — DOJ Rapid Response (@DOJRR47) April 3, 2026

President Donald Trump removed Pam Bondi from the Justice Department on April 2, 2026. Reuters reported that the removal followed Trump’s growing frustration with Bondi’s work as attorney general, including concerns about her handling of records related to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Bondi had been in the job for about 14 months. During that time, she became one of Donald Trump’s most loyal allies inside the administration and worked to reshape the Justice Department around his agenda. Her tenure later faced criticism related to the Epstein records, drawing scrutiny from political opponents and some allies. The issue drew criticism from both inside and outside the administration.

The Washington Post reported that a source in the Trump administration said the President “liked Pam Bondi a lot personally” but was displeased with her speed and work performance.

“We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much-needed, important new job in the private sector, to be announced in the near future,” Donald Trump wrote as per the Washington Post.

Bondi has not been shown publicly saying anything about the trash-can photo itself, but she did react to her firing by praising Trump and saying she was happy to move on to her next role.

Pam Bondi then went on X and posted, stating, “Over the next month, I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration.”

Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration.… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 2, 2026

In the same post, she cited achievements including securing “the lowest murder rate in 125 years” since February 2025, obtaining “terrorism convictions against members of Antifa,” and arresting more than 90 cartel members.

However, Trump replaced Pam Bondi with her deputy, Todd Blanche, at least on an acting basis. Blanche is one of Trump’s former personal lawyers. Blanche would step in while the White House looks for a longer-term choice. Several names have been mentioned as possible permanent replacements, including Lee Zeldin, Jeanine Pirro, and Mike Lee.

The image drew attention in part because of Bondi’s previous actions involving portraits at the department. People magazine previously reported that Bondi removed portraits of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Attorney General Merrick Garland from the Justice Department after Trump returned to office.

The circulation of her portrait in a trash can was widely shared online and prompted commentary about the rapid changes in political leadership.