White House Sidelined Bondi From Fox News as Frustration Boiled Over Epstein Fallout

Pam Bondi’s last days as attorney general were filled with pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration.

At one point, the White House blocked her from appearing on Fox News as officials struggled to manage the fallout related to the Justice Department’s handling of records tied to Jeffrey Epstein, according to CNN.

The report noted that administration officials and Republican lawmakers became frustrated with Bondi’s failure to quell the uproar. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche ended up managing public messaging and communication with Congress regarding the records.

They reported that Bondi found out on April 1, during a drive from the White House to the Supreme Court, that Trump was removing her from her position.

She continued to make public appearances for about another day, sitting beside Trump during oral arguments about birthright citizenship, meeting with a senior Florida prosecutor, and later attending the president’s address to the nation that evening.

🚨🇺🇸 IF EPSTEIN HAD NO CLIENT LIST, WHY DID AG BONDI SAY SHE HAD IT? When asked if Jeffrey Epstein’s client list would be released, AG Pam Bondi said she had it on her desk: “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review. That’s been a directive by President Trump.” Source: Fox… https://t.co/SEyf6FYiRt pic.twitter.com/oVCdYIThqr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 7, 2025

By the time news of her ouster leaked on April 2, Bondi was already back in Florida for a previously scheduled meeting with local sheriffs. She plans to leave the department in about a month and stated on X that she is moving to “an important private sector role.”

The report explained that it was hard for those close to Bondi to pinpoint one specific event that led to her departure. Trump had spent months complaining that Bondi did not pursue cases against his personal and political rivals aggressively.

According to the report, Bondi felt she was sometimes being asked to do the impossible. She tried to satisfy Trump by pushing investigations that were important to him and increasing meetings about anti-weaponization in recent weeks.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy Presses Karoline Levitt about Pam Bondi on Missing Epstein Client List: “What Happened to the List Sitting on Your Desk?”pic.twitter.com/jMWwBHe5v5 — TaraBull (@TaraBull) July 7, 2025

The report also mentioned that Bondi brought in Miami U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones and others for a meeting about the timing of the investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan, attempting to show Trump she could deliver results.

CNN stated that Bondi quickly reshaped the Justice Department after taking office. The report indicated she removed career prosecutors she saw as hostile to Trump, closed offices that worked with White House allies, and led one of the administration’s most aggressive legal strategies.

Criminal investigations followed into figures including former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Senator Adam Schiff.

However, several of those efforts stalled. Charges in some cases were dismissed, and other matters were turned down by grand juries. CNN also reported that Trump nearly fired Bondi in January after criticizing her and several U.S. attorneys as weak and ineffective, but Chief of Staff Susie Wiles helped her keep her job for a time.

The report stated that the Epstein issue became the most damaging problem facing Bondi. CNN traced this back to an early Fox News interview in which Bondi claimed a list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients was “sitting on my desk right now.” The White House was surprised by her comment, according to the report, and Bondi later explained she was referring more generally to documents related to Epstein.

The department later clarified that no such client list existed and her remark fueled public expectations and transformed the issue into a long-term political challenge for the White House. Congress later passed a law requiring the department to release all documents it had related to Epstein.

As the backlash continued, CNN reported that the White House temporarily prevented Bondi from appearing in Fox News interviews. Trump also privately complained that she had not resolved the controversy, according to the report.

Bondi was subpoenaed last month to testify before Congress about her handling of the Epstein files, and the report said that obligation remains despite her removal.

In his first appearance as acting attorney general, Blanche stated on Fox News that the Epstein files had nothing to do with Bondi’s ouster and emphasized that the matter should not become part of the department going forward.