White House Defends Trump’s Absence, Jimmy Kimmel Mocks With Hospital Joke

Jimmy Kimmel has criticized Donald Trump in the past, and he did it again on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He began his opening monologue with a tweet from the White House Rapid Response account.

When a rumor circulated that Trump was hospitalized, the account wrote, “Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press. (They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press) Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working.”

As reported by the Irish Star, Kimmel said, “The White House was aggressively defensive, as they wrote [on social media], ‘deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press.’”

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump griping about Biden to children at Easter Egg Roll https://t.co/4sMmeyDALt — Zicutake USA Comment (@Zicutake) April 7, 2026

He responded to the tweet by saying, “Maybe that’s because our deranged president never goes 12 minutes without speaking to press. But to be clear Trump was not hospitalized this weekend although he definitely should have been.”

Kimmel also mocked the president for his conduct at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. Trump’s remarks there were largely focused on the conflict with Iran.

As reported by The Guardian, Trump claimed that the Iranian people would be willing to suffer for freedom. Trump said, “They would be willing to suffer that in order to have freedom.”

Later, he added, “These are people that are living where the bombs are exploding. And when we leave and we’re not hitting those areas, they’re saying, ‘Please come back, come back, come back.’”

He said, “All I can tell you is they want freedom…They have lived in a world that you know nothing about. It’s a violent, horrible world where if you protest, you are shot,” as reported by ABC 7.

Melania Trump, who also attended the Easter event, had something similar to say. As reported by the New York Post, a reporter asked her about her “message to children who find themselves in war zones.”

To this, the First Lady replied, “All of this is happening for their future so they will be safe in years to come.”

Trump chipped in from the sidelines, “That’s who we’re fighting for. We’re fighting for children that are now in a war zone. We’re keeping them as safe as we can possibly keep them.”

Trump had previously warned, “The entire country could be taken out in one night and that night might be tomorrow night.”

JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran urges young people to shield power plants with human chains as US President Trump threatens strikes. pic.twitter.com/JE5qdH0N1f — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 6, 2026

Amid that, an Iranian official urged youths to form a human chain around power plants, as reported by CBS News.

Alireza Rahimi, whom Iranian state television identified as the secretary of the Supreme Council of Youth and Adolescents, made this statement.

He stated, “Power plants that are our national assets and capital, regardless of any taste or political viewpoint, belong to the future of Iran and to the Iranian youth.”