Melania Trump Tells Iranian Children the War Aims to Keep Them ‘Safe’

Donald Trump and Melania Trump celebrated the annual Easter Egg Roll with hundreds of children and their families on the South Lawn of the White House. Here, the couple gave a pro-war message to the Iranian children, as reported by the New York Post.

A reporter asked Melania what would be her “message to children who find themselves in war zones.”

Standing between first lady Melania Trump and the Easter bunny at the White House Easter egg roll event on Monday, President Trump spoke about the strength of the U.S. military and the rescue of two U.S. airmen in Iran. “Our warriors are the greatest fighters on Earth,” Trump… pic.twitter.com/Qd147iNW0Z — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 6, 2026

She replied, “All of this is happening for their future so they will be safe in years to come.” Trump added, “That’s who we’re fighting for. We’re fighting for children that are now in a war zone. We’re keeping them as safe as we can possibly keep them.”

He further claimed, “We’re fighting for their parents, their grandparents. We’re fighting for them. We’re fighting for their future.” Later, he stressed, “The time the Iranian people are the most unhappy — when you hear bombs all over — is when those bombs stop.”

The president then claimed that the Iranians say, “We want to have them back.”

Discussion at the event was largely focused on Iran, where Trump touched upon the rescue of the Air Force officer whose fighter jet was shot down. As reported by The Well News, Navy Seal Team 6 commandos successfully conducted the operation.

While commenting on the success, he stated, “That’s something you rarely see in hostile territory,” adding, “And I don’t think it gets much more hostile than Iran; their capable fighters and they’re tough people.”

Trump also delivered a harsher warning to Iran after it was reported that they rejected a ceasefire proposal. He stated, “They don’t want to cry as the expression goes ‘uncle,’ but they will. And if they don’t, they’ll have no bridges. They’ll have no power plants. They’ll have no anything.”

He also added, “I won’t go further because there are other things that are worse than those two,” as reported by PBS News.

On Monday, Pete Hegseth had stated, “Per the president’s direction, today will be the largest volume of strikes since day one of this operation.”

He then added, “Tomorrow, even more than today. And then Iran has a choice. Choose wisely because this president does not play around,” as reported by The Guardian.

Iran had rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and called for a permanent end to the war. Trump issued another strict warning to target civilian establishments this time.

Stephen Colbert roasted Trump’s bizarre, rambling Easter Monday address from the White House, in which the President touched on a successful Iran War rescue mission, egg prices, and the ‘Melania’ movie. https://t.co/vNjqKkkeYu — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 7, 2026

At a news conference at the White House, Trump said, “The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night.” There is a significant push from Trump to make Iran open the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel has also piled up the pressure by attacking a major Iranian gas field.

According to PBS News, Iran delivered a 10-point proposal through Pakistan, which included demands for reconstruction and sanction relief.