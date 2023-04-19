Iggy Azalea Is a Golden Goddess as She Poses in Floral Lingerie in New Pics

Besides making a name for herself as one of the most successful musical artists to come from Australia, Iggy Azalea has also become something of an Instagram superstar lately. The Australian rapper took to Instagram last week to show off her sultry look for her followers, lounging on a nest of cream pillows with her headboard just about visible behind her as she let her beautiful golden blonde locks fan out around her, reported Daily Star. Azalea wore a black vest top embellished with white writing, showing off her toned arms and shoulders in the sweet halter-neck piece. Her bold and glam makeup look was also a sight to behold.

Azalea had plump matte pink lips and a sleek cat-eye liner. The rapper had dusted dusky pink blush to accentuate the sharp jawline and full lips as she treated the camera to a sultry smile. Fans instantly went wild for the stunning video. One commented: “So cute!” while a second social media user added: “So in love.”

Azalea has given her fans some heartwarming content with her and Playboi Carti’s young son, Onyx, as well as exciting uploads from the studio of her upcoming and highly awaited Hotter Than Hell project. To build even more anticipation for her upcoming release, the Fancy hitmaker also launched an OnlyFans account a few months back, which she actively promotes via plenty of thirst traps littered across her social media pages.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jamie McCarthy

April has been an incredible month for Azalea’s fans so far, as she’s given them plenty of content to drool over. Last week, she posed in the mirror in a matching lingerie set while listening to Drake, and just a few days later, she was soaking up the sun in a gorgeous pink bikini. Of course, the latter included a not-so-subtle hint of underboob – seemingly a ploy to recruit more subscribers to her pay-per-view profile.

Besides just posting spicy photos and videos for those tuning into her OnlyFans, the rap diva previously revealed that she also sends out messages and surprisingly collects a ton of cash from men who enjoy being degraded.

On Monday, April 10, the mother of one kept the heat coming with a near-nude photo, in which she lays in bed, shielding her chest with a book and crossing her legs to hide her crotch. The one thing Azalea is wearing is adorable fuzzy white slippers, with an even more adorable cat walking around the bed beside her. “Meow…” she wrote in the caption, crediting @midjordan as the photographer. To follow that, the performer returned on Tuesday, to serve golden goddess vibes in a beautiful floral print bra.

“Yours, truly…” she wrote in the brief clip’s caption. It appears to be from a recent photoshoot, and Iggy Azalea glamorously poses with her blonde waves cascading down her back as the sun momentarily illuminates her perfectly beat face.